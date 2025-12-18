Search
Islamic State calls Bondi Beach shooting ‘matter of pride’, stops short of claiming responsibility

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 09:20 pm IST

The attack in Bondi Beach was carried out by a father and son, and according to authorities, appeared to have been inspired by Islamic State, Reuters reported.

The Islamic State (ISIS) on Thursday called the mass shooting in Bondi Beach in Australia's Sydney, which led to the deaths of 15 people, “a matter of pride”, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the group.

The accused Sajid Akram, 50, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with the police, while his son Naveed (24) was receiving treatment under police guard.(AFP)
ISIS made the remarks regarding the attack at the Hanukkah celebration in an article published on the group's telegram channel. However, the group did not claim responsibility of the shooting.

The attack in Bondi Beach was allegedly carried out by a father-son duo, and according to authorities, appeared to have been inspired by Islamic State, Reuters reported.

One of the accused, Sajid Akram, 50, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with the police, while his son, Naveed (24) was critical and was receiving treatment at a hospital under police guard.

Naveed was charged with 59 offences, including murder and terror charges, on Wednesday after he regained consciousness from a coma, according to the Reuters report.

The court on Thursday confirmed that his case has been adjourned until April 2026, even as police look into the Australia-based Islamic State networks.

The accused Sajid Akram was originally from Hyderabad and carried an Indian passport, Telangana police had said this week, as reported by HT earlier. However, he migrated to Australia in 1998, and had “limited contact” with his relatives in Hyderabad over the past 27 years.

“It is understood that he did not travel to India even at the time of his father’s demise," police said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the incident, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese launched a crackdown against hate speech as the youngest of 15 victims was laid to rest on Thursday.

Albanese said the government was looking to introduce laws which would make it easier to charge people promoting hate speech and violence, Reuters reported. The Australian PM added that cancelling or refusing visas would be easier, and penalties would be increased, even as a list of organisations with leaders promoting hate speech would be maintained.

