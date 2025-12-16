Didn't visit India much, married an Australian: 10 things Telangana cops revealed about Bondi Beach shooter

Telangana Police on Tuesday said Sajid Akram, the 50-year-old man who was killed after opening fire with his son at a Hanukkah event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, had minimal contact with his family in Hyderabad after migrating to Australia nearly three decades ago. Sajid Akram was killed by cops after he opened fire at a Hanukkah event in Sydney Bondi Beach.(X/@ClashReport)

Police stressed that there was no evidence linking his radicalisation to India or any local influence in Telangana.

What Telangana Police said about Sajid Akram

Sajid Akram was originally from Hyderabad and migrated to Australia about 27 years ago, in November 1998, after completing his B.Com degree.

He later married an Australian woman of European origin and settled permanently in Australia.

Sajid carried an Indian passport, while his son Naveed Akram (24) and daughter were born in Australia and are Australian citizens.

Police said Sajid had “limited contact” with his family in Hyderabad over the past 27 years.

He visited India on six occasions after migrating, mainly for family-related reasons such as property matters and visits to elderly parents.

Sajid did not travel to India at the time of his father’s death, police added.

Family members in India have said they had no knowledge of Sajid Akram’s alleged radical mindset or activities.

The factors that led to the radicalisation of Sajid Akram and his son “appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana,” police said.

Telangana Police said there is no adverse record against Sajid Akram during his stay in India prior to his departure in 1998.

Authorities said they will cooperate with central agencies and other counterparts as required and urged the public and media to avoid speculation.

Bondi Beach shooting

Sajid Akram and his son Naveed opened fire at a Hanukkah celebration at Australia’s famous Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing 15 people.

Sajid was later killed in an exchange of fire with police, taking the death toll to 16, while Naveed remains in critical condition under police guard.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has termed the shooting a targeted terrorist attack on Jewish Australians.