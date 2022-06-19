Islamic State claims attack on Kabul gurdwara, says response to Prophet insult
- The attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul comes days after the local branch of Islamic State released a video on its propaganda site warning attack on Hindus and Sikhs.
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistan capital that killed an Afghan Sikh and a Taliban fighter, news agencies reported. The local affiliate of the terror outfit said on its Telegram channel that the attack was in response to the insults levelled to Prophet Mohammed, an apparent reference to the remarks made by BJP functionaries.
In a message posted by Islamic State Khorasan Province media wing, the outfit said that the attack targeted Hindus and Sikhs and the "apostates" who protected them in "an act of support for the Messenger of Allah", reported AFP. ISKP said one of its fighters "penetrated a temple for Hindu and Sikh polytheists in Kabul, after killing its guard, and opened fire on the pagans inside with his machine gun and hand grenades".
Smoke billowed over Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul after terrorists stormed the Sikh temple on Saturday when around 30 community members were inside for morning prayers.
PM condemns Kabul gurdwara attack; ensure safety of Afghan Sikhs: Mann
A spokesperson for the Taliban’s interior ministry said the terrorists had attempted to target the gurdwara with an explosives-laden vehicle, but it was thwarted before it could reach the shrine.
Following the attack, India granted e-visas to over 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan on “priority”, government officials said.
The attack comes days after the ISKP released a video on its propaganda site warning attack on Hindus and Sikhs. The video featured now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed on a television channel. It highlighted the attack on a Sikh temple in March 2020, threatening to carry out more such attacks.
Sikhs are a tiny religious minority in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, comprising about 300 families before the country fell to the Taliban.
(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)
-
Nepal mulls shifting Everest base camp due to risk of melting glacier
The Nepal government is contemplating shifting the base camp of Mount Everest as global warming and human activity are making the current location unsafe, a senior official said in Kathmandu on Friday.
-
Two actors filming Netflix series The Chosen One killed in road accident
Two actors from the Netflix's original series, titled The Chosen One, were killed and six injured in a road accident in Mexico. The shoot has been suspended for the time being.
-
IND vs SA 5th T20I, Bengaluru weather forecast: Will rain affect series decider?
Team India made a stunning comeback in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, leveling the series 2-2 after losing the first two games. India had conceded defeats in Delhi and Cuttack before the Rishabh Pant-led side produced a remarkable performance in Vizag to beat the visitors by 48 runs, and then enjoyed all-out domination of the South Africans in Rajkot, registering an 82-run win. However, ahead of the final T20I, there's another thing both teams need to worry about as they chase a series win – rain.
-
Tourists in Ladakh advised not to stay near Pangong Lake without prior booking
Amid complaints of tourists facing hardships in getting accommodation in high-altitude areas due to a heavy rush, authorities in Ladakh have advised holidaymakers not to plan a stay in the Pangong Lake area without a prior booking.
-
Ways to improve indoor air quality and reduce air pollution in your home
In India, polluted indoor air causes 4.5 million fatalities every year and it is one of the biggest threats to human health and life as according to the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report, air pollution is reducing the life expectancy of Indians by five years, most of which are avoidable. Indoor air is sometimes ten times more polluted than outdoor air and with the change in work culture to work-from-home, IAQ has become a crucial topic of discussion as more than 15 hours are spent indoors.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics