PM condemns Kabul gurdwara attack; ensure safety of Afghan Sikhs: Mann

New Delhi/Amritsar/Chandigarh: India on Saturday condemned a terrorist attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul, which killed at least two people and injured seven others and triggered fresh worries about the country’s Sikh minority.

“Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

A spokesman for the Taliban’s interior ministry said the attackers had attempted to target the gurdwara with an explosives-laden vehicle, but it was thwarted before it could reach the shrine. An Afghan Sikh and a Taliban fighter were killed in the attack, and all the attackers were eliminated, the spokesman said without giving details.

“The cowardly attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community,” external affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

A group of unidentified armed men stormed the gurdwara on Saturday morning when some 30 Sikh worshippers were inside the shrine. Several explosions were heard from within the shrine, and the attack triggered a gunbattle that lasted several hours. The sound of explosions and gunfire could be heard in video footage posted on social media. One video showed smoke billowing out of the gurdwara.

Ensure the safety of Sikhs in Afghanistan: Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann urged the central government to summon the Afghan ambassador and ensure the safety of Sikhs in the region. “Very condemnable! This isn’t the first such incident. Attacks on minorities happen every three to four months. I urge MEA and PM to summon Afghan Ambassador and give a strong message that the Government of India stands strongly for the protection of minorities,” the Punjab CM said. He also requested the Centre to take up the matter with the Afghanistan government and evacuate all the Sikhs trapped in Kabul’s Gurdwara due to explosions.

Take steps to evacuate Sikhs, Hindus: SGPC

Condemning the attack, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Akal Takht urged the Indian government to ensure the safety and security of Sikhs in Afghanistan. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the attack has hurt Sikhs across the globe. He urged the Centre to take steps for the evacuation of remaining Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan. He urged the PM to hold talks with diplomats and ministers concerned to help the Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan.

Making minorities a target condemnable: Takht

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said: “Attacking a gurdwara and making minorities a target is condemnable. The governments of all countries should come together and think about this. The Government of India should take steps by taking to the Afghanistan government to evacuate Sikhs safely.”

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also urged the Centre to take up the matter with Afghan authorities. “Strongly condemn the ISIS attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan, Kabul. While praying for the safety of all present in Gurdwara, I urge PM @narendramodi & EAM @DrSjaishankar to take up the matter with Afghanistan govt & ensure the security of all Sikh families & their religious places,” said Sukhbir in a tweet.

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has also strongly condemned the attack. “UNAMA strongly condemns the attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul. Attacks on civilians must cease immediately. UNAMA calls for protection of all minorities in Afghanistan, including Sikhs, Hazaras and Sufis,” the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement.