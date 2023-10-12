‘Israel 1st target, entire world to be under Hamas law’: Commander in old viral video on X

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, a shocking statement made by the terrorist group's commander, Mahmoud al-Zahar, has surfaced on the internet. In the old video that has gone viral in the backdrop of the Hamas attack on Israel that killed hundreds, the terrorist is expressing the group's aspirations of global dominance.

Hamas Commander Mahmoud al-Zahar

"Israel is only the first target. The entire planet will be under our law," Zahar said in the video.

"The entire 510 million square kilometers of Planet Earth will come under a system where there is no injustice, no oppression, and no killings and crimes like those being committed against the Palestinians and Arabs in all the Arab countries, in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and other countries," Zahar adds.

Several hours after the video emerged, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement reiterating his determination to persevere in the conflict against Hamas, emphasising he considers every member of the Palestinian militant group a “dead man.”

"Hamas is Daesh (the Islamic State group), and we will crush them and destroy them as the world has destroyed Daesh," he said in a brief televised statement.

At the same time, Hamas members, who have been holding Israeli soldiers and civilians as hostages, have issued a warning to execute a captive for every Gaza home struck without prior notice by Israel. However, there has been no evidence suggesting that Hamas has followed through on this threat.

Israel has established an emergency coalition government, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is part of a war cabinet alongside former Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while likening Hamas to ISIS and highlighting some of the heinous acts perpetrated on Saturday, such as the burning of individuals alive, also emphasized that virtually every Israeli family has some connection to a victim of these attacks.

