Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire, says US ambassador to Turkey

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said on Friday that Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire supported by Turkey, Jordan and neighbors. Smoke rises as a damaged car remains along a street, as Sweida province has been engulfed by nearly a week of violence triggered by clashes between Bedouin fighters and factions from the Druze, at Sweida governorate, Syria, July 18, 2025.(REUTERS)

On Wednesday, Israel launched airstrikes in Damascus, while also hitting government forces in the south, demanding they withdraw and saying that Israel aimed to protect Syrian Druze - part of a small but influential minority that also has followers in Lebanon and Israel.

"We call upon Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to put down their weapons and together with other minorities build a new and united Syrian identity," Barrack said in a post on X.

The Israeli embassy in Washington and Syrian Consulate in Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ceasefire announcement came after the U.S. worked to put an end to the conflict. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said steps had been agreed to end a "troubling and horrifying situation".

It also followed what appeared to be a de-escalation of the conflict after government troops withdrew from Sweida, where violence had been centered.