Who was Sarah Milgrim? 2nd DC shooting victim identified as Jewish American employee at Israeli Embassy in US

The second victim of the Capital Jewish Museum shooting has been identified as Sarah Milgrim, a Jewish American employee at the Israeli Embassy in the US. Milgrim was killed alongside her fiance, Yaron Lischinsky, when suspect Elias Rodriguez opened fire. Sarah Milgrim (L) was killed alongside her fiance, Yaron Lischinsky (R) (@IsraelinUSA/X)

The Embassy of Israel to the USA wrote on X, sharing a photo of the couple, “Yaron and Sarah were our friends and colleagues. They were in the prime of their lives. This evening, a terrorist shot and killed them as they exited an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in DC. The entire embassy staff is heartbroken and devastated by their murder. No words can express the depth of our grief and horror at this devastating loss. Our hearts are with their families, and the embassy will be by their side during this terrible time.”

Who was Sarah Milgrim?

Milgrim used to work in the public diplomacy department at the embassy, The Times of Israel reported. He earned a master’s degree in international studies from American University, and also an additional master’s degree in natural resources and sustainable development from the United Nations University of Peace.

“My passion lies at the intersection of peacebuilding, religious engagement, and environmental work,” Milgram wrote on her LinkedIn. “While working with Tech2Peace in Tel Aviv, Israel, I conducted comprehensive research on peacebuilding theory, emphasizing grassroots initiatives in the Israeli-Palestinian region. My diverse experiences, including facilitating insightful discussions on geopolitics in Israel and Palestine as a Jewish Educator, and researching an array of environmental topics in India and Central America, reflect my commitment to fostering understanding between different peoples.”

Milgrim and Lischinsky were reportedly set to get engaged next week in Jerusalem, according to the Israeli Ambassador to the US. Rodriguez, who was heard chanting “free Palestine” after carrying out the attack, has been taken into custody.