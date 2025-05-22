Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Yaron Lischinsky? Israeli embassy staffer reported as DC shooting victim

ByShweta Kukreti
May 22, 2025 11:57 AM IST

Yaron Lischinsky has been identified as one of the victims killed in the pro-Palestinian shooting outside a Jewish museum in Washington DC.

Yaron Lischinsky has been identified as one of the victims killed in the pro-Palestinian shooting outside a Jewish museum in Washington DC.

Yaron Lischinsky(X)
Yaron Lischinsky(X)

The report comes as two Israeli embassy employees were killed in a tragic DC shooting incident on Wednesday night. They were a “beautiful young couple”, who was about to get engaged next week in Jerusalem, informed Israeli Ambassador to the US. Following the shooting, suspect Elias Rodriguez was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Yarón Lischinsky's photos surfaced on social media, with several claiming that he “was murdered tonight simply for being Jewish in Washington, D.C., in the name of “Free Palestine”.”

However, the officials are yet to confirm the identities of the victims.

Notably, Lischinsky's X profile identifies him as a man residing in Washington DC and a “Political analyst @israelmfa | MENA, Abraham Accords, Normalization, Interfaith dialogue.”

Dalia Ziada, a political analyst followed by former US President Barack Obama, condemned the killing on X, writing: “I am devastated and scared! I still cannot believe this is happening in Washington, DC! How unsafe this world has become!”

She defined Lischinsky as a “Research Assistant, Middle Eastern Affairs at the Israeli Embassy in the United States. A very decent, very passionate young man who is barely 30 years old got killed for nothing other than being an Israeli.”

Also Read: DC shooting: Victims were a young couple, he purchased ‘ring’ to propose next week in Jerusalem

Israel President Isaac Herzog 'devastated' by DC shooting

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed his anger over the shooting.

“This is a despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism,” he wrote in a statement on X. “Our hearts are with the loved ones of those murdered and our immediate prayers are with the injured.”

Herzog further vowed his “full support” to the embassy's employees and said he supports the Jewish community in the US.

“America and Israel will stand united in defence of our people and our shared values. Terror and hate will not break us,” he added.

DC shooting: Police recover weapon used by suspect

Pamela Smith, the head of the Metropolitan Police in Washington, DC, told reporters that police recovered the weapon used by Elias Rodriguez after he indicated where he discarded it.

“He implied that he committed the offence,” Smith added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / US News / Who is Yaron Lischinsky? Israeli embassy staffer reported as DC shooting victim
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On