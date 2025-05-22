Who is Yaron Lischinsky? Israeli embassy staffer reported as DC shooting victim

Yaron Lischinsky has been identified as one of the victims killed in the pro-Palestinian shooting outside a Jewish museum in Washington DC. Yaron Lischinsky(X)

The report comes as two Israeli embassy employees were killed in a tragic DC shooting incident on Wednesday night. They were a “beautiful young couple”, who was about to get engaged next week in Jerusalem, informed Israeli Ambassador to the US. Following the shooting, suspect Elias Rodriguez was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Yarón Lischinsky's photos surfaced on social media, with several claiming that he “was murdered tonight simply for being Jewish in Washington, D.C., in the name of “Free Palestine”.”

However, the officials are yet to confirm the identities of the victims.

Notably, Lischinsky's X profile identifies him as a man residing in Washington DC and a “Political analyst @israelmfa | MENA, Abraham Accords, Normalization, Interfaith dialogue.”

Dalia Ziada, a political analyst followed by former US President Barack Obama, condemned the killing on X, writing: “I am devastated and scared! I still cannot believe this is happening in Washington, DC! How unsafe this world has become!”

She defined Lischinsky as a “Research Assistant, Middle Eastern Affairs at the Israeli Embassy in the United States. A very decent, very passionate young man who is barely 30 years old got killed for nothing other than being an Israeli.”

Israel President Isaac Herzog 'devastated' by DC shooting

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed his anger over the shooting.

“This is a despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism,” he wrote in a statement on X. “Our hearts are with the loved ones of those murdered and our immediate prayers are with the injured.”

Herzog further vowed his “full support” to the embassy's employees and said he supports the Jewish community in the US.

“America and Israel will stand united in defence of our people and our shared values. Terror and hate will not break us,” he added.

DC shooting: Police recover weapon used by suspect

Pamela Smith, the head of the Metropolitan Police in Washington, DC, told reporters that police recovered the weapon used by Elias Rodriguez after he indicated where he discarded it.

“He implied that he committed the offence,” Smith added.