Israel approves plans to intensify military operations in Gaza

The ministers of the Israeli Cabinet have approved plans to intensify military operations in the Gaza Strip, an official said on Monday. The 'gradual' plan involves claiming more territory in the Palestinian enclave, where Israelis already hold control over half the land, they added. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has blamed Hamas for "remaining an obstacle" in the face of a potential ceasefire deal in Gaza. (AP)

The influential security Cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government approved the decision early Monday, The Associated Press reported.

Israel confirms move to expand Gaza war

The development comes just a day after the Israeli army confirmed that it was calling up "tens of thousands" of reservists to expand its war in Gaza.

Army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a statement, "This week we are issuing tens of thousands of orders to our reservists to intensify and expand our operation in Gaza." He further added that Israel will destroy all Hamas infrastructure, "both on the surface and underground".

Israel's bid to ramp up military offensive in Gaza gains significance against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's planned visit to the Middle East this month.

However, an Axios report said that Trump isn't expected to visit Israel during this trip. He will instead focus on Qatar, which has been a key mediator between Israel and Hamas, as well as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth will reportedly visit Israel ahead of Trump's visit and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks

An eight-week US-backed ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas militant group collapsed in March, following which Israel resumed strikes in Gaza. After the end of the truce deal, Israel imposed a blockade on aid to Gaza, triggering massive amounts of pressure from the international community.

The ceasefire talks continue to remain on a pause, with Hamas refusing to take up further discussions on hostages' release until Israel agrees to put an end to the war and pull out all its forces from Gaza.

Netanyahu has blamed Hamas for "remaining an obstacle" in the face of a potential ceasefire deal, saying that destroying the militant group is Israel's ultimate war goal.

Last week, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that a new plan was in progress for the distribution of aid in a newly designated humanitarian zone in Rafah's southern Gaza area.

Israel launched an offensive in Gaza in retaliation against Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023, that killed 1,200 people. Hamas had taken around 250 hostages on what is considered the deadliest day for Israel in its history.

Meanwhile, as per local health authorities, the Israeli offensive has killed more than 52,000 Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies)