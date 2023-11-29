Israel army probes Hamas claim of 10-month-old hostage death

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it was verifying reports that 10 month-old Kfir Bibas, his 4-year-old brother Ariel Bibas, and their mother Shiri Bibas, held as hostages by Hamas, had been killed in a previous airstrike in Gaza.

A protester holds signs calling for the release of hostages of Shiri Bibas, 32, and her children Kfir Bibas, 10 months, and Ariel, 4, during a protest calling for the immediate release of hostages, especially Shiri, her husband Yarden Bibas, 34 and their children Kfir and Ariel, during the hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 28, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha(REUTERS)

"Hamas is wholly responsible for the security of all hostages in the Gaza Strip," it said in a statement.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates)