Israel army probes Hamas claim of 10-month-old hostage death
Hamas claimed that 10 month-old Kfir Bibas, his 4-year-old brother Ariel Bibas, and their mother Shiri Bibas, had been killed in a previous airstrike in Gaza.
The Israeli military said on Wednesday it was verifying reports that 10 month-old Kfir Bibas, his 4-year-old brother Ariel Bibas, and their mother Shiri Bibas, held as hostages by Hamas, had been killed in a previous airstrike in Gaza.
"Hamas is wholly responsible for the security of all hostages in the Gaza Strip," it said in a statement.
