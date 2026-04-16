Israel cabinet weighs Lebanon ceasefire as US pressure mounts in Hezbollah war

Israel’s security cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss a possible ceasefire in Lebanon, a senior Israeli official said, more than six weeks into a war with Hezbollah that spiralled out of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, Reuters reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes the weekly cabinet meeting at the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel.(REUTERS)

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Two senior Lebanese officials said they had been briefed on ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire. One official added that the United States had been pressing Israel to move towards a truce in Lebanon, including during talks between Israeli and Lebanese envoys in Washington, the report added.

US President Donald Trump earlier said the war with Iran could end soon, telling the world to watch out for an "amazing two days".

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Netanyahu faces pressure to reach ceasefire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is facing mounting pressure from Washington to reach a ceasefire in Lebanon, another senior Israeli official said. Even as the cabinet met, Netanyahu released a video statement saying Israeli forces were continuing strikes on Hezbollah and were close to “overcoming” the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil.

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{{^usCountry}} Hezbollah fighters remain entrenched in Bint Jbeil, a key stronghold and gateway to nearby villages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hezbollah fighters remain entrenched in Bint Jbeil, a key stronghold and gateway to nearby villages. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Netanyahu said he had directed the military to keep reinforcing the security zone in southern Lebanon while also pursuing negotiations with Lebanon. The two sides held rare talks between government envoys in Washington on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netanyahu said he had directed the military to keep reinforcing the security zone in southern Lebanon while also pursuing negotiations with Lebanon. The two sides held rare talks between government envoys in Washington on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "These negotiations have not taken place for over 40 years. They are happening now because we are very strong, and countries are coming to us - not only Lebanon," Netanyahu said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "These negotiations have not taken place for over 40 years. They are happening now because we are very strong, and countries are coming to us - not only Lebanon," Netanyahu said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Why Israel continues to batter Lebanon Israel's offensive against Lebanon began on March 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Why Israel continues to batter Lebanon Israel's offensive against Lebanon began on March 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Israel’s offensive in Lebanon began on March 2 after the Iran-backed Hezbollah opened fire on Israel in support of Tehran, reigniting conflict between the two sides just 15 months after their last major war. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israel’s offensive in Lebanon began on March 2 after the Iran-backed Hezbollah opened fire on Israel in support of Tehran, reigniting conflict between the two sides just 15 months after their last major war. {{/usCountry}}

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The fighting has killed more than 2,000 people in Lebanon and displaced around 1.2 million, according to Lebanese authorities. Israeli forces have pushed into southern Lebanon, vowing to establish a buffer zone and maintain control up to the Litani River, which flows into the Mediterranean about 30 km north of Israel’s border.

"I have instructed that the entire area of southern Lebanon up to the Litani River become a no-go zone for Hezbollah operatives," Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir said during a visit to southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah attacks have killed two Israeli civilians, while 13 Israeli soldiers have died in Lebanon since March 2, according to Israel.

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