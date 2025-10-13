‘Israel committed to this peace’: Netanyahu declares in address with Trump
The announcement follows the release of all 20 surviving hostages held by Hamas, marking a major breakthrough in a Gaza peace deal brokered with US support.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday delivered a historic address at the Knesset alongside US President Donald Trump, declaring that “he was committed to this peace” signaling a potential end to nearly two years of devastating conflict.
The announcement follows the release of all 20 surviving hostages held by Hamas, marking a major breakthrough in a Gaza peace deal brokered with US support. The hostages were handed over earlier in the day and are on their way back to Israel.
Netanyahu’s statement offers a rare moment of hope for Gaza, nearly two years after the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas on Israel ignited widespread hostilities. The conflict has since caused a severe humanitarian crisis and significant casualties on both sides.
While major questions remain about the future of Hamas and Gaza, the ceasefire is expected to be accompanied by a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Around 400 trucks were already lined up on Sunday ready to enter the war-torn region.
Meanwhile, Trump is set to travel to Egypt to discuss the US-proposed deal and postwar plans with regional and international leaders in Sharm El-Sheikh summit on Gaza.
The streets of Israel were lit on Monday with families celebrating the return of hostages.