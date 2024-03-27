 Israel confirms Hamas deputy military commander killed in Israeli strike | World News - Hindustan Times
Israel confirms Hamas deputy military commander killed in Israeli strike

Reuters |
Mar 27, 2024 12:52 AM IST

Hamas deputy military commander was at the top of Israel's most-wanted list, together with the head of Hamas' military wing, the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades.

Hamas deputy military commander Marwan Issa was killed in an Israeli strike this month, Israel's military spokesperson said on Tuesday, confirming reports from earlier in the month.

Israel's military spokesperson said on Tuesday, confirming reports from earlier in the month. (File)(REUTERS)
"We have checked all the intelligence," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement. "Marwan Issa was eliminated in the strike we carried out around two weeks ago," he said.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

Issa was at the top of Israel's most-wanted list together with Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas' military wing, the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, and Hamas' leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, who are believed to have masterminded the group's Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

