Israel confirms hostage Yehud, soldier Berger to be released by Hamas
Jan 27, 2025 04:27 AM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post on X that Israel will allow displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza starting Monday morning.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that civilian Arbel Yehud, soldier Agam Berger and another hostage will be released by Hamas.
He also said in a post on X that Israel will allow displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza starting Monday morning.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
