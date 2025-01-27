Menu Explore
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
Israel confirms hostage Yehud, soldier Berger to be released by Hamas

Reuters |
Jan 27, 2025 04:27 AM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post on X that Israel will allow displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza starting Monday morning.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that civilian Arbel Yehud, soldier Agam Berger and another hostage will be released by Hamas.

Families and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, hold photos of their loved ones during a protest calling for their release outside the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP)
Families and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, hold photos of their loved ones during a protest calling for their release outside the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP)

He also said in a post on X that Israel will allow displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza starting Monday morning.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Monday, January 27, 2025
