Israel continues to bombard Lebanon even as Iran threatens to walk away from US deal, block Bab al-Mandab Strait

Despite some progress noted over the past week between the United States and Iran in peace negotiations, the talks have hit a snag after Israel announced it will be expanding its military operations in Lebanon. Over the weekend, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated he had ordered the Israeli military to go deeper into the southern region of Lebanon in its campaign against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli airstrike that hit a building and damaged a hospital, seen in the background, in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon(AP Photo/undefined)

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This announcement from Netanyahu came after Israeli forces captured the Beaufort castle in what the prime minister hailed as a "dramatic shift."

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However, with Israel now intensifying its attacks across Lebanon, especially its capital Beirut, Iran has threatened to walk away from ongoing talks.

On Monday, the Israeli military issued fresh evacuation orders for Lebanon's Beirut, especially the southern suburbs, which it claims is a stronghold of Hezbollah. "The Israel Defense Forces warns residents of the Dahiyeh area in Beirut and calls on them to evacuate to preserve their safety. If the terrorist Hezbollah continues launching rockets toward Israeli cities and towns, the IDF will respond by targeting objectives in the southern Dahiyeh," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee said on X.

Iran calls for Lebanon's inclusion in ceasefire

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{{^usCountry}} Since the ceasefire with the US was established in April, Iran has time and again called for the inclusion of Lebanon in the deal as well. However, both Israel and the US have stated that Israeli activities in Lebanon will remain separate from the ongoing conflict with Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since the ceasefire with the US was established in April, Iran has time and again called for the inclusion of Lebanon in the deal as well. However, both Israel and the US have stated that Israeli activities in Lebanon will remain separate from the ongoing conflict with Iran. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Due to the presence of Iranian proxy groups in the region, Tehran continues to push for the inclusion of Lebanon and has warned of greater consequences for the US and Israel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Due to the presence of Iranian proxy groups in the region, Tehran continues to push for the inclusion of Lebanon and has warned of greater consequences for the US and Israel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per Iran's Tasnim news, the Iranian negotiating team has stopped exchanging messages with the US through mediators due to Israel's bombardment in Lebanon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per Iran's Tasnim news, the Iranian negotiating team has stopped exchanging messages with the US through mediators due to Israel's bombardment in Lebanon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Along with the suspension of the talks, the news agency reported that Iran and its Resistance Front, which includes its allies in Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq, are now mulling ​an agenda to completely block the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in ⁠order to "punish" Israel and its supporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the suspension of the talks, the news agency reported that Iran and its Resistance Front, which includes its allies in Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq, are now mulling ​an agenda to completely block the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in ⁠order to "punish" Israel and its supporters. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier on Monday, Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, also called for the inclusion of Lebanon in the ceasefire, adding that if Iran were to respond, the US and Israel would be responsible for the consequences.

للتنبيه العاجل:

وقف إطلاق النار بين إيران والولايات المتحدة يُعدّ، من دون أي لبس، وقفاً شاملاً لإطلاق النار في جميع الجبهات، بما في ذلك لبنان.

وإن انتهاك هذا الوقف في أي من الجبهات يُعد انتهاكاً له في جميع الجبهات.

وتتحمل الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل مسؤولية تبعات أي انتهاك للهدنة. https://t.co/ib3qupctnk — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 1, 2026

Israel and Lebanon's conflict, renewed on March 2, as the US-Iran war spilt over into the region. The attacks restarted after Hezbollah launched a series of strikes towards northern Israel as part of its response to the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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As per the Lebanese health ministry, at least 3,433 people have been killed and 10,395 wounded in Israeli attacks across Lebanon

US-Iran talks stall again

After stating that a deal with Iran was almost done, US President Donald Trump sent back the proposal, stating that the agreement required “tougher language” on Iran's nuclear programme.

Amid the fragile ceasefire and now stalled talks, Trump also took to Truth Social to say that Iran “badly wanted to make a deal.”

Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us. But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate," he wrote, while targeting the Democrats and Republicans who have been critical of his war against Tehran.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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