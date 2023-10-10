Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Israel faces military defeat ‘beyond repair’, proud of Palestine: Iran's Khamenei amid Gaza war. ‘We kiss…’

ByAniruddha Dhar
Oct 10, 2023 01:38 PM IST

Supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed that Israel has faced a military and intelligence defeat ‘beyond repair’.

Supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday claimed that Israel has faced a military and intelligence defeat ‘beyond repair’. Khamenei said he is proud of Palestine and supports Palestinians, but denied Iran's involvement in the Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday that killed hundreds of Israelis and foreigners.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (AP/File)

In his first televised speech since the attack, Khamenei said, “We kiss the hands of those who planned the attack on the Zionist regime. Those who link Iran to the Hamas attack on Israel are mistaken.”

Khamenei's statement comes after the United States' top general warned Iran not to get involved in the crisis and said he did not want the conflict to broaden. Iran makes no secret of its backing for Hamas and has applauded the weekend attack while denying any involvement.

"We want to send a pretty strong message. We do not want this to broaden and the idea is for Iran to get that message loud and clear," General Charles Q Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters travelling with him to Brussels.

The attacks on Israel by Hamas militants that began on Saturday have killed more than 900 Israelis, mostly civilians. At least 1,500 Palestinians have also died. Vowing retaliation in a televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the response had “only started", and “what we will do to the enemy will echo down through generations".

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

