Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu says Gaza siege ‘just started’ after Hamas threatens hostage executions. Latest updates

Israeli medical services said more than 900 people have been killed in the country since Palestine-based Hamas militants launched a deadly attack from the Gaza Strip on southern Israel on Saturday. This includes over 100 bodies found in Beeri after a hostage standoff between Hamas fighters and Israeli forces. As retaliatory Israeli airstrikes continue, more than 187,500 people have been displaced in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict, according to a report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. A Hamas police officer carries a wounded girl into a hospital in Beit Lahiya, Gaza Strip, on Sunday, (AP)

US President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Britain, meanwhile, pledged their support for their ally Israel to defend itself which intensified the counteroffensive against Hamas, killing at least 687 people in Gaza.

In a strong message to Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that "though Israel did not start this war" but "will finish it". Netanyahu's warning comes hours after Hamas threatened to execute an Israeli captive every time Israel bombs a Palestinian home without warning. Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war

Netanyahu, speaking to local mayors on Israel’s southern border, was quoted by his office as saying: “What Hamas will experience will be difficult and terrible; we are already in the campaign and we are just getting started … The state will leave no stone unturned to help all of you. I ask that you stand steadfast because we are going to change the Middle East.”

"Israel is at war. We didn't want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn't start this war, Israel will finish it," said Netanyahu in an address to the nation. Netanyahu also lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the price and will remember the same for a long time.

Branding Hamas as the Islamic State or ISIS, Netanyahu called on the "forces of civilisation" to unite against the Hamas and defeat it. "Hamas is ISIS. And just as the forces of civilization united to defeat ISIS, the forces of civilization must support Israel in defeating Hamas," Netanyahu said.

President Biden said 11 Americans have been killed and others are likely being held hostage by the Palestinian militant group after a surprise attack on Israel using what a US official called “ISIS-level savagery.” Biden said the US, which has moved its biggest aircraft carrier and other warships closer to Israel in a show of support, was working with its key ally on “hostage recovery efforts”.

Dozens of foreigners have been killed, wounded or taken hostage during the attack on Israel by Hamas.

Some of the foreigners have dual Israeli citizenship.

Here is what we know so far:

Thailand: 12 dead, 11 hostages

US: 11 dead, others missing

Nepal: 10 dead

Argentina: 7 dead, 15 missing

Ukraine: 2 dead

France: 2 dead, 14 missing

Russia: 1 dead, 4 missing

UK: 1 dead, 1 missing

Canada: 1 dead, 3 missing

Cambodia: 1 dead

Germany: several hostages

Brazil: 3 missing

Chile: 2 missing

Italy: 2 missing

Paraguay: 2 missing

Peru: 2 missing

Tanzania: 2 missing

Mexico: 2 hostages

Colombia: 2 hostages

Philippines: 1 hostage, 6 missing

Panama: 1 missing

Ireland: 1 missing

Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida issued the threat to kill Israelis among the dozens held captive after the surprise attack on Saturday morning. He said Hamas would execute an Israeli captive for every Israeli bombing of a civilian house without warning.

Israeli TV channels said the death toll from the Hamas attack had climbed to 900 Israelis, with at least 2,600 injured, and dozens taken captive. Among the Israeli dead were 260 mostly young people gunned down at a desert dance party. A day later dozens of survivors were still emerging from hiding. The site was littered with wrecked and abandoned cars.

The United Nations says intense diplomatic activity was taking place aimed at ensuring that regional and international leaders are on the same page in trying to prevent the conflict between Israel and Hamas from spreading. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Monday that he and UN Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland were engaging with key parties in the region.

Palestine called a meeting of Arab foreign ministers on Wednesday in Cairo on the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant groups in Gaza. Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki said the ministers would discuss Arab efforts to “stop the Israeli aggression” on Gaza.

Major US airlines have suspended flights to Israel after the nation declared war following a massive attack by Hamas. American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended service as the US State Department issued travel advisories for the region, citing potential for terrorism and civil unrest. EgyptAir, Egypt’s national carrier, suspended its flights to Israel until further notice, Cairo airport officials said. EgyptAir normally operates a daily flight between Cairo International Airport and Ben Gurion International Airport, just outside Tel Aviv.

