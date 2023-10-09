Israel-Hamas war: Several Americans killed in attack by militant group, says US
Israel-Hamas war: Official word of Americans killed in the conflict came as Israel retaliated for the incursion, launching attacks on Hamas in Gaza.
Several U.S. nationals have died since the start of Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, a National Security Council spokesman said Sunday, adding that U.S. officials remained in touch with their Israeli counterparts.
Official word of Americans killed in the conflict came as Israel retaliated for the incursion, one of the bloodiest in it history, launching attacks on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.
