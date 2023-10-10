‘Hamas offers nothing for Palestenians’: US, UK among 5 nations pledge support to Israel

The leaders of the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Britain pledged in a joint statement Monday to "support Israel in its efforts to defend itself" after the surprise attacks by militant group Hamas. People take part in a 'Vigil for Israel' opposite the entrance to Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's Prime Minister, in London on October 9(AFP)

They added that they "recognise the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people" but said Hamas "offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed," in the statement released by the White House.