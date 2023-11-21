Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Saudi Crown Prince gives ‘solution’ to Israel-Hamas war: ‘No other way except…’

ByMallika Soni
Nov 21, 2023 08:59 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman said, “The Kingdom's position is constant and firm.”

Saudi Arabia demanded the start of a serious and comprehensive peace process to establish a Palestinian state along the borders decided in 1967, Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman told a virtual summit of the BRICS group.

Israel-Hamas War: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman(Reuters)

"The Kingdom's position is constant and firm; there is no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through the implementation of international decisions related to the two-state solution," the prince said in strongest comments following Hamas' rampage in Israel and subsequent bombardment of Gaza by Tel Aviv. 

Chinese president Xi Jinping also called for a ceasefire for lasting peace and security in the region saying that the two-state solution is the way out for durable peace in the region. Addressing the BRICS, Xi Jinping said that the fundamental way out of the recurring Palestine-Israeli conflicts is “to implement the two-state solution, restore the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation, and establish an independent State of Palestine.”

Earlier Saudi Arabia had held the 'Israeli occupation' responsible for the 'crimes' committed against the Palestinians as the prince reiterated the call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza while stressing the Kingdom's 'unequivocal' rejection of continued Israeli aggression in Gaza and forced displacement of residents.

Pointing to the 'double standards' in applying international humanitarian law, the prince had then slammed the international community's silence towards the violations against Palestinian civilians.

“We are facing a humanitarian catastrophe that testifies to the failure of the UN Security Council and the international community to put an end to the Israeli violations - a matter that demonstrates double standards,” he said, calling for a coordinated and collective effort among Arab and Islamic states to take action to lift the siege and deliver humanitarian and relief aid into Gaza.

“The Kingdom has made tireless efforts since the beginning of the aggression in Gaza and has continued consultations to stop the war,” he said, adding, “A Palestinian state must be established on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

 

 

