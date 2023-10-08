News / World News / China says two-state solution needed for Israel, Palestine

China says two-state solution needed for Israel, Palestine

Bloomberg |
Oct 08, 2023 05:06 PM IST

China said the latest escalation of violence after Hamas attacked Israel showed a long-term stagnation of the peace process is “unsustainable”.

China said the latest escalation of violence after Hamas attacked Israel showed a long-term stagnation of the peace process is “unsustainable,” as it reiterated support for an independent Palestinian state.

Israeli soldiers walk near the police station that was overrun by Hamas militants on October 8.(AP)
Israeli soldiers walk near the police station that was overrun by Hamas militants on October 8.(AP)

“All parties” should act with restraint and cease fire immediately to prevent further deterioration, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement Sunday. A fundamental way to stem the recurrence of conflict between Palestine and Israel is a “two-state solution,” according to the statement. Follow Live updates

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his country is “at war” after Gaza Strip militants fired over 3,000 missiles and infiltrated its southern parts early Saturday. Hundreds have been killed on both sides. Peace talks around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have been stalled since 2014.

“The international community should increase its sense of urgency, increase investment in the Palestinian issue, promote the early resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel, and seek a path to lasting peace,” the Chinese foreign ministry said. “China will continue to work with the international community to make unremitting efforts to this end.”

China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has been increasingly vocal on Israeli-Palestinian issues as it tries to raise its presence in the Middle East. In June, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas visited China and met President Xi Jinping, who proposed an international peace conference on the conflict.

The two-state solution


The two-state solution was proposed by the Peel Commission, which was formed by Britishers in 1937. The United Nations proposed the solution of Israel and Palestine becoming two separate independent states and coexisting in harmony in 1947.

However, over the years, it was never materialised.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out