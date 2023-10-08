Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israeli forces regain control of occupied police station, rescue some hostages
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: The Palestinian group Hamas fired over 3,000 rockets on Israel, and rampaged through its towns in a surprise attack on Saturday.
Israel-Gaza war LIVE updates: Israel declared a “state of war” on Saturday, in the wake of the ongoing fight with Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has left more than 200 dead and at least 1,000 injured in the country.
In a surprise attack, Hamas launched a deadly operation against the country – ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’, consisting of a barrage of 3,000 rockets and an unprecedented infiltration into Israel's southern towns. The conflict escalated with gunfights and hostage situations as the Hamas' assault extended to around 22 locations up to 15 miles from the Gaza border.
In retaliation, Israel waged an intense air strike on Gaza's coastal enclave in 'Operation Iron Swords’, which brought the Palestinian death toll to at least 232, the officials said, as Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce the group's Gaza hideouts to "rubble". As the fighting continues in some of the infiltrated towns, the Israeli military in a late night briefing said that the number of civilian and military personnel taken hostage by Hamas would shape the future of the war.
The bitter enemies have fought four wars since the Islamic militant group that opposes Israel, seized control of Gaza in 2007. Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since that time.
- Oct 08, 2023 08:21 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: Attack prompts blame around Israeli intelligence
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Saturday’s surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas may represent one of the biggest failures by Israeli intelligence since the Yom Kippur war of 1973.
- The attack involved dozens of infiltrations by land and sea, together with rocket attacks — a sophisticated assault that involves the kind of planning and coordination that intelligence agencies are supposed to pick up on.
- Nearly 500 have been killed on both sides.
- While Israeli officials have said for months that Palestinian militant groups were preparing for violence, the timing and scale of the attack appear to have caught Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by surprise.
- Israel and its ally the US — which contributed $3.3 billion to Israel in defence spending in 2022 — were already weighing who was most responsible and how it happened.
- Oct 08, 2023 08:13 AM IST
Israeli forces kill 10 Hamas fighters; Country launches fresh strikes in Gaza
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel's Border Police Commander Amir Cohen praises the Israeli security forces after they regained the control of Sderot police station that was overrun by Hamas terrorists early Saturday, the Times of Israel reported.
Some of the hostages were also rescued in the process.
- Oct 08, 2023 07:54 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli forces regain control of occupied police station, some hostages rescued
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli security forces have regained the control a Sderot police station where Palestinian terrorists who infiltrated from Gaza had been holed up. Some hostages have also been freed and at least 10 terrorists were killed, Kan reports, citing a police statement, local media said.
- Oct 08, 2023 07:46 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: ‘How many times have we warned you…’- Militant group leader
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: After the gunmen from the Palestinian group Hamas rampaged through Israeli towns on Saturday, the group's leader Ismail Haniyeh said the assault that had begun in Gaza, a narrow strip that is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, would spread to the West Bank and Jerusalem.
- Gazans have lived under an Israeli blockade for 16 years.
- In a speech, Haniyeh highlighted threats to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, the continuation of the blockade on Gaza and Israeli normalization with countries in the region.
- “How many times have we warned you that the Palestinian people have been living in refugee camps for 75 years, and you refuse to recognise the rights of our people?”
- The escalation has led to the death of at least 250 Israelis and escaping with dozens of hostages in by far the deadliest day of violence in Israel since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.
- Bodies of Israeli civilians were strewn across the streets of Sderot in southern Israel, near Gaza, surrounded by broken glass.
- The bodies of a man and woman were sprawled across the front seats of a car.
- Oct 08, 2023 07:39 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: Indian students stuck in Israel share their plight - ‘Very nervous and scared’
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Indian students stuck in Israel amid the Hamas militant group attacks on the country shared their plight even as the Indian embassies in Israel and Palestine issued advisories for all its citizens to "remain vigilant". According to the students, while they are in constant touch with the Indian embassy, they feel extremely nervous and scared as the situation is “very tense”.
- Oct 08, 2023 07:33 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli reservists begin to arrive at military bases in south
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: A day after Israel declared war in the country, following an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian Hamas group, the reservists have begun to arrive at military bases in south of the country on Sunday.
Earlier, the military spokesperson said that thousands of reservists will be called up to defend the infiltrated towns.
Israeli troops clashed with Hamas fighters throughout the night in some parts of southern Israel. In a briefing on social media, an Israeli army spokesperson said the situation was not fully under control.
Nearly 500 people have been killed so far on both sides in the war. The toll is expected to rise further.
- Oct 08, 2023 07:27 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: Group targets hospital in Southern town, IDF shares video
The Israeli military Sunday shared a post on X, with a video showing a reported rocket attack on a hospital establishment in southern town. “The Barzilai Medical Center in southern Israel recently came under attack from rocket fire by Hamas. Prior to the strike, Dr. Chezy Levy, the Director of the medical center, and his dedicated staff took swift action to ensure the safety of the patients under their care."
“This is indiscriminate fire against civilians. The IDF will not stand by,” it further said.
- Oct 08, 2023 07:21 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: People mourn Hamas attack amid Jewish holiday
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: The Jewish diaspora awoke to horror Saturday in what was supposed to be among the most festive times on the Jewish holiday calendar.
- The attacks by the militant group Hamas came after the end of Sukkot, a weeklong celebration to commemorate the harvest season and the time Jews lived in the desert after being freed from slavery in Egypt.
- It also came as Jews in the United States were gearing up to celebrate the holiday of Simchat Torah, which marks the beginning of a new annual cycle of the reading of the scrolls and is celebrated in Israel a day earlier.
- At synagogues around the globe, the attacks brought a somber tone.
- Oct 08, 2023 07:13 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: Miitant group attacks rave party near Gaza border
The Hamas' raid into Israel on second of war started with attacking an all-night nature party near Insrael's Kibbutz Re'im, close to the Gaza Strip. Local media reports said many partygoers were captured, and some were reportedly shot. A video of the incident has also emerged, showing a girl being taken away while her partner is held by the Hamas.
However, HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
- Oct 08, 2023 07:03 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: Blinken discusses Hamas' attack with other leaders
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Saturday discussed Hamas' attack on Israel with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, the UK Foreign Secretary and Qatari Prime Minister.
"Spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan to discuss today's appalling attacks on Israel. I reiterated Israel's right to self-defence and called for coordinated efforts to achieve an immediate halt to the violent attacks by Hamas terrorists and other militants," Blinken wrote on 'X' on Saturday.
He also discussed the attack with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. "We appreciate Egypt's ongoing efforts and reiterate the urgent need to halt the Hamas attacks," Blinken wrote.
In his talks Blinken reiterated Israel's right to defend itself, rescue any hostages, and protect its citizens. Hamas terror group's multi-front attack on Israel has left more than 300 dead.
- Oct 08, 2023 06:53 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: ‘Hostage situation to shape war’s future'-Military
Israel Hamas war LIVE updates: The Israeli military was still engaged in fighting with Hamas in some parts of southern Israel as of 1:30 a.m. local time (10:30 GMT) and the situation in the country was not totally under control, an Israeli army spokesperson said.
In a briefing on social media, the spokesperson also said that the high number of civilian and military personnel taken hostage by Hamas in Saturday's surprise attack on Israeli towns near Gaza would shape the future of the war and what Israel would do against Hamas.
- Oct 08, 2023 06:45 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu's ‘get out’ warning for Gaza residents; militants kill 250 Israelis. Latest updates
Israel-Gaza war updates: Scores of Hamas militants, backed by a barrage of rockets, broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing more than 200 people and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel hit back with airstrikes in Gaza, with its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to reduce the group's Gaza hideouts to “rubble”.