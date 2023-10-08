Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israeli forces regain control of occupied police station, rescue some hostages

Israel-Gaza war LIVE updates: Israel declared a “state of war” on Saturday, in the wake of the ongoing fight with Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has left more than 200 dead and at least 1,000 injured in the country. People look at the damage from a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday.(AP)

In a surprise attack, Hamas launched a deadly operation against the country – ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’, consisting of a barrage of 3,000 rockets and an unprecedented infiltration into Israel's southern towns. The conflict escalated with gunfights and hostage situations as the Hamas' assault extended to around 22 locations up to 15 miles from the Gaza border.

Highlights from Saturday's events on Israel-Hamas war.

In retaliation, Israel waged an intense air strike on Gaza's coastal enclave in 'Operation Iron Swords’, which brought the Palestinian death toll to at least 232, the officials said, as Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce the group's Gaza hideouts to "rubble". As the fighting continues in some of the infiltrated towns, the Israeli military in a late night briefing said that the number of civilian and military personnel taken hostage by Hamas would shape the future of the war.

The bitter enemies have fought four wars since the Islamic militant group that opposes Israel, seized control of Gaza in 2007. Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since that time.

