WATCH: Israeli strikes back, fighter jets hit compound belonging to Hamas intelligence head

Israel-Hamas War Updates: The Israeli Air Force on Sunday said its fighter jets struck a compound belonging to the head of the intelligence department of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. The complex was among the ten targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.(X)

The air force claimed that the location was among the 10 targets belonging to Hamas from where terror activities were carried out against Israeli civilians. Follow LIVE updates

“Among them, the intelligence headquarters belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization and a military compound used by the Hamas terrorist organization’s aerial forces were struck,” the Israeli Air Force wrote on X.

It also added that it struck two banks belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization – the Islamic National Bank and the First Bank – from where terror activities were allegedly financed.

“The IAF (also) struck an aerial weapons production site used by the aerial forces belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the city of Gaza, and a building including offices and storage units where the terrorist organization stores weapons and military equipment,” the air force added.

Israel is carrying out retaliatory airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, a day after Palestine's Hamas militants attacked its civilians in an unprecedented surprise attack.

Palestinians search through the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 8.(Reuters)

The militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others during a major Jewish holiday on Saturday.

While over 200 people were killed in the attack by Hamas militants on Israeli towns, the wave of air strikes on Gaza by Tel Aviv has killed more than 230 people.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to reduce the group's Gaza hideouts to “rubble”.

"I'm telling the people of Gaza: get out of there now, because we're about to act everywhere with all our force," a stunned Netanyahu had said in an address to the nation. “We'll strike them to the bitter end and avenge with force this black day they brought on Israel and its people.”

Israel has also reportedly stopped supplying electricity, fuel and goods to Gaza.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk