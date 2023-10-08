Hamas ‘execute’ Israeli girl in front of family, say ‘she went to heaven’. Video

A video purportedly showing a couple, their son and daughter in Israel being held hostage by Hamas was widely shared on social media. Israel-based journalist Hananya Naftali shared the video saying that another daughter of the couple was executed in front of the family. “She went to heaven”, a terrorist was heard shouting as the two children cried over their sibling's death. Israel-Palestine Conflict: Israel-based journalist Hananya Naftali shared the video.

“Israeli family is held hostage by Hamas terrorists who took control of their house inside Israel. Just look at their faces. This is a crime against humanity. I demand world leaders to take action,” the journalist wrote sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, the young children were heard crying and cowering as blasts are heard nearby while the terrorist sitting guard on them shouts demands obedience.

"I wanted her to stay alive," the brother is heard saying while sobbing. "Is there no chance that she will come back?" the other sibling asks while the terrorists shouts, "Relax, relax, She went to heaven."

Then the mother is seen asking the kids to huddle closer as she says, "I cannot afford to lose another life, now."

This comes as Pope Francis called for "an end to the attacks" in Israel, explaining that "terrorism and war do not lead to a solution".

"I follow with apprehension and pain what is happening in Israel... I express my solidarity with the families of the victims," he said in the Vatican's St. Peter's Square.

"May the attacks and the weapons cease, I beg you," he said.

