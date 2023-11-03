Israel-Hamas war LIVE news: Tel Aviv says it has surrounded Gaza City
- The war between Israel and Palestine's Hamas militant group entered its 29th day on Friday. Over 10,000 people have died on both sides.
Israel on Thursday night intensified its ground offensive against Hamas militants and announced that its troops have encircled the Gaza City. The Israeli Army said it would continue its efforts to “dismantle Hamas” and free hostages.
Ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to the region, Tel Aviv also clarified that "a ceasefire is not on the table”. Blinken, meanwhile, has said that the US wants to talk about “concrete steps" that can be taken to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip.
US President Joe Biden has also called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to allow time to free more hostages from Gaza.
The war between Israel and Palestine's Hamas militant group entered its 29th day on Friday. Over 10,000 people have died on both sides.
The Hamas-led Health Ministry said that 9,061 people in Gaza have been killed in the retaliatory action carried out by Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza. Over 32,000 others are injured and 2,060 are missing.
On the Israeli side, over 1,400 people, mostly civilians from Hamas' initial attack on October 7, have died. The militants also abducted around 240 people, of whom four have been released.
Israel-Hamas war: Latest highlights
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his government had not made any decision about transferring fuel to Gaza. However, he said that Israel is helping with obligatory humanitarian aid like food, fuel and water.
- The prime minister added that Israel is at the height of the battle and has had impressive successes so far.
- Two people were killed during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday. This takes the toll of Palestinians killed in clashes in the West Bank since October 7 to 130.
- Civil emergency services in the besieged Gaza Strip said on Thursday that 15 people were found dead in the rubble after an Israeli strike on the Bureij refugee camp. At least 27 people were killed in an Israeli strike near a UN school in the Jabalia refugee camp.
- According to the White House, 74 US citizens with dual citizenship have left the Gaza Strip so far.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 03 Nov 2023 06:51 AM
Israel-Hamas war: No ceasefire on table, says Israeli military
The Israeli military has said that a ceasefire is “not on the table”. Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that the country will press on with its efforts to “dismantle Hamas” and free hostages, reported Bloomberg.
- Fri, 03 Nov 2023 06:44 AM
Israel-Hamas war: Tel Aviv says it has surrounded Gaza City
Israel on Thursday night announced that its troops have encircled the Gaza City.
Israeli Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Israel’s military is ready to attack in any other area that may be necessary, according to Bloomberg.
"We are in the middle of the war and have made another significant move forward. Our forces are in the heart of the ground battle in the north,” he said.