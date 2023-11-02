Gaza civil emergency services 15 killed in Israeli strike on Bureij refugee camp

Civil emergency services in the besieged Gaza Strip said on Thursday that 15 people were found dead in the rubble after an Israeli strike on Bureij refugee camp. Israel-Hamas War: People sit in front of a bakery that was partially destroyed in an Israeli strike, in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.(AFP)

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday at least 27 people were killed in an Israeli strike near a UN school in the Jabalia refugee camp.

"The bodies of 27 martyrs were recovered and a large number of wounded," said ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra in a toll AFP was unable to independently verify. AFP footage from the incident showed several casualties as crowds of people rushed to rescue the injured.