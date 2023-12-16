Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Israeli troops ‘mistakenly’ kill 3 hostages in Gaza; ‘unbearable tragedy’, says Netanyahu

Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: Israel said that three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were accidentally killed during ongoing clashes with militants. A military spokesperson said on Friday that hostages were identified as a threat during an intense battle, leading to fatal gunfire. The incident is currently "under review”, it added. Israel-Hamas war live updates: An Israeli soldier sits on the turret of a tank near the border with the Gaza Strip on December 15, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.(AFP)

The conflict began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, resulting in approximately 1,200 casualties, predominantly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages.

In response, Israel, determined to dismantle Hamas, launched a massive aerial and ground offensive. This operation caused extensive damage and claimed over 18,600 lives, with the majority being women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.

As of now, 110 hostages have been freed, 105 of them through an exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails during a seven-day truce. Among those released, 33 are children, 49 are women, and 28 are men.

Israeli officials claim that approximately 135 hostages still remain in Gaza.