Israel army says Gaza parliament, other Hamas bodies seized: Top updates

The Israeli army said that it had captured parliament and other government institutions run by Hamas in Gaza City. Military units "took over the Hamas parliament, the government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the production and development of weapons," the army said in a statement.

Israel-Hamas War: Palestinians remove debris from a damaged building, in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on a house.(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Israeli police said that they were investigating "several cases" of sexual violence that Hamas allegedly committed against women during the October 7 attacks, with "multiple witnesses" to incidents of rape.

Here are top updates on Israel-Hamas war:

Fighting raged in Gaza, more than five weeks after Hamas' shock October 7 attack as Israel vowed to destroy the terrorist group. About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Israel and around 240 hostages taken, according to Israeli officials. In Gaza, more than 11,200 people, also mostly civilians, have been killed. At least 179 people, including babies and patients who died in the intensive care unit, were buried in a "mass grave" at Gaza's biggest hospital. Seven babies and 29 intensive care patients were among those buried after hospital fuel supplies ran out at the compound. Israel accused Hamas of using hospitals as hideouts. Hamas has denied the claim. US president Joe Biden urged Israel to protect Gaza's main hospital saying, “It's my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action relative to the hospital. The hospital must be protected.” Israel's army cited a discarded baby bottle, makeshift toilet and motorbike as evidence that Hamas held hostages in a Gaza hospital. Israel army spokesman Daniel Hagari said troops "found signs that indicate that Hamas held hostages" in the basement of Al-Rantisi children's hospital in Gaza City. The Israeli army confirmed the death of Noa Marciano, a woman soldier held captive in Gaza by Hamas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail