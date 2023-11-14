‘Enough is enough, time to go’: Rishi Sunak hit by first no-confidence letter

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has been hit with his first no confidence letter since sacking interior minister Suella Braverman. In a scathing letter to 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady, Rishi Sunak's party MP Andrea Jenkyns blasted him for "getting rid of our democratically elected leader Boris Johnson", saying, "Enough is enough". Britain's prime minister Rishi Sunak walks outside 10 Downing Street in London.(Reuters)

“If it wasn’t bad enough that we have a party leader that the party members rejected, the polls demonstrate that the public reject him, and I am in full agreement. It is time for Rishi Sunak to go," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Forcing Boris Johnson out was “unforgivable enough”, but “to purge the centre-right from his cabinet and then sack Suella who was the only person in the cabinet with the balls to speak the truth of the appalling state of our streets and a two-tier policing system that leaves Jewish community in fear for their lives and safety", she said adding that she submitted her no confidence letter in Rishi Sunak “to stand up and fight for true Conservatism”.

Can Rishi Sunak be replaced as UK PM?

A confidence vote in Rishi Sunak’s leadership of the Conservative Party would be triggered if 15 per cent of his MPs submitted letters indicating that they wanted a change of leader.

What triggered the no-confidence letter against Rishi Sunak?

Rishi Sunak brought back former UK PM David Cameron as foreign minister in a reshuffle triggered by his firing of Suella Braverman after her criticism of police.

The ministerial reshuffle followed growing criticism of Suella Braverman from opposition lawmakers and members of the governing Conservatives. Ever-controversial Indian-origin Suella Braverman defied the UK premier last week in an unauthorised article accusing police of "double standards" at protests, suggesting that they were tough on right-wing demonstrators, but easy on pro-Palestinian marchers.

The reshuffle also saw UK environment secretary Therese Coffey step down, saying in her letter that it is time to “step back” as former health secretary Steve Barclay replaced her. Victoria Atkins stepped into Steve Barclay's old role in the department of health. Richard Holden replaced Greg Hands as party chairman.

What Rishi Sunak said about the cabinet reshuffle?

The UK PM wrote on X, “Today we have built a united team ready to deliver the changes this country needs for the long term. Professionalism, integrity and experience – this is a team that will be bold in making the right decisions for our great country, not the easy ones.”

