Israel Hamas war LIVE: Israel deepens Gaza hospital searches, Biden backs raid
Israel Hamas war LIVE Updates: Hamas attacked southern Israel last month, resulting in the death of 1,400 people. Israel's retaliation killed over 11,000.
Israel Hamas war LIVE Updates: Israel's military conducts a "targeted operation" at Al Shifa hospital, alleging the presence of Hamas militants. The move faced condemnation from the United Nations and Arab countries, increasing international pressure on Israel.
President Joe Biden defended the operation, stating that Hamas operated military headquarters beneath the hospital, which he labeled a "war crime." Biden emphasised Israel's efforts to minimise civilian casualties in the incursion.
• Authorities claim over 1,200 casualties from Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.
• Rallies demand the release of hostages held by Hamas.
• Israel responds with weeks of intense attacks on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.
• Reported casualties from Israel's actions exceed 11,300, with thousands of children affected.
• PM Benjamin Netanyahu faces widespread criticism for his handling of the situation.
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 16, 2023 08:52 AM IST
Israel Hamas war LIVE Updates: Police make arrests after protest outside Democratic HQ asking ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Israel Hamas war LIVE Updates: Police in Washington responded to a protest outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters, where demonstrators called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. U.S. Capitol Police reported that approximately 150 people were "illegally and violently protesting" near the DNC headquarters in Capitol Hill, leading to the evacuation of Members of Congress from the building.Nov 16, 2023 08:33 AM IST
Israel Hamas war LIVE: Biden backs Israel’s hospital raid
Israel Hamas war LIVE: “Hamas has already said publicly that they plan on attacking Israel again, like they did before — cutting babies heads off and burning women and children alive. And so the idea that they’re just gonna stop and not do anything is not realistic,” US President Joe Biden said Wednesday during a press conference near San Francisco, where he’s attending an Asia-Pacific leaders summit.
-