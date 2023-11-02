Israel Hamas war news LIVE updates: 15 Israeli soldiers killed during ground operation of Gaza

Israel Hamas war news LIVE updates: A series of heavy airstrikes has targeted the Jabaliya refugee camp near Gaza City for the second consecutive day on Wednesday with Israeli forces advancing towards the city's residential areas. While Hamas reports Palestinian casualties, Israel claims to have targeted militant leaders in the camp. The conflict has entered its 25th day, allowing some foreign nationals and seriously injured Palestinians to leave Gaza. Israel believes that Gaza City houses significant Hamas military infrastructure, including tunnels. An agreement between Egypt, Israel, and Hamas, mediated by Qatar, enables limited evacuations through the Rafah crossing.

Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City on Oct. 31, 2023. In just 25 days of war, more than 3,600 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry. (AP)

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, over 8,800 Palestinians have died so far mainly women and minors, along with 22,000 injuries. On the Israeli side, over 1,400 people, mostly civilians from Hamas' initial attack, have died. Palestinian militants also abducted around 240 people and continue to fire rockets into Israel.

Israeli ground troops have advanced to Gaza City in heavy fighting with militants following Hamas' killing of roughly 1,400 Israelis on October 7.

