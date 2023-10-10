Israel-Hamas war: 10 things we know on Day 4

The fight between Israeli Defence Forces and Palestine-based Hamas militant group on Tuesday entered its fourth day. It began after Israel on Saturday witnessed an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants on its cities.

The militants fired thousands of rockets and crossed into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip in motorcycles, pick-up trucks, para-gliders and speed boats. They attacked at least 22 locations.

A stunned Israel, which is known for its high-tech intelligence set-ups, initiated a massive airstrike operation in the Gaza Strip and surrounding areas in return. On Sunday, Tel Aviv officially announced a war against the militant group and has since then continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Follow Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates here.

Day 4: Here's what we know so far.

1. Israeli warplanes pounded Gaza City with relentless bombardments into early Tuesday. The airstrikes hit residential buildings and reportedly killed at least two Palestinian journalists, according to Al Jazeera.

2. The toll in the conflict has surpassed 1,500 on both sides since it started on October 7. About 900 people have died in Israel, including 260 people who were shot by Hamas gunmen at a music festival near the Gaza border. In Palestine, almost 690 people have died in the retaliatory action from Tel Aviv, the BBC reported.

A fireball erupts from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 9, 2023. (AFP)

3. According to the United Nations Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs more than 1, 87,500 people have been displaced in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict.

4. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that the country will use “enormous force” against the Hamas militant group. “We have only started striking Hamas,” Netanyahu said in a televised address to the nation. “What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”

5. The warning came even as Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday ordered a “total blockage” of the already besieged Gaza Strip. This will include a complete shutdown of electricity and a ban on the entry of food and fuel. The Gaza Strip is home to over 2 million Palestinians.

6. Hamas said that it is ready to fight a long war with Israel and warned that it will use “dozens of hostages” being held in Gaza to secure the release of Palestinians who are languishing in Israeli jails and overseas. “We have prepared well for this war and to deal with all scenarios, even the scenario of the long war,” Ali Barakeh, a member of the group’s exiled leadership in Beirut told the Associated Press.

Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on buildings in the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on October 9, (AFP)

7. Israel said that Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza are holding more than 150 soldiers and civilians, whom it had abducted during the surprise attack on Saturday.

8. The Israeli military said it has largely gained control in the south and “restored full control” over the border. Spokesperson Richard Hecht said no Hamas fighters have crossed into Israel since last night, reported AP.

9. A joint statement has been issued by the United States, Germany, France and Italy, condemning the "appalling acts of terrorism" by Hamas. “Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities,” the statement said.

10. US President Joe Biden said that 11 Americans have been killed in the attack on Israel. The US has also moved its biggest aircraft carrier and other warships closer to Israel in a show of support.

