Israel has agreed to halt strikes in Lebanon, claims Vance as death toll stands at 254

After Israel pounded Lebanon with record-number of strikes, US vice president JD Vance said Israel has proposed to restrain itself as long as the talks between the US and Iran are taking place, Axios reported. Track updates on Iran-US war

As Israel's Lebanon attack casts uncertainty over the ceasefire agreement, JD Vance said it would be ‘dumb’ if Iran withdraws from the negotiations over Lebanon.(AP)

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This comes after the fragile ceasefire to the intense fighting between the US and Iran in the Middle East was put in jeopardy as Israel launched massive strikes over Lebanon with deadlier strikes near Beirut neighbourhoods on Wednesday. Israel said the truce between Iran and the US does not extend to its war in Lebanon with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group. However, Iran and mediator Pakistan suggested the opposite.

Also read: Israel envoy slams Pakistan’s credibility in Iran ceasefire, says US has ‘own reasons’ for engaging

On Wednesday, Israel carried out its heaviest strikes on Lebanon since the start of conflict, targeting more than 100 Hezbollah command centres and military sites in capital Beirut.

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{{^usCountry}} According to several reports, the surprise attacks on Lebanon reminded the country of the Israeli invasion of Beirut in 1982. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to several reports, the surprise attacks on Lebanon reminded the country of the Israeli invasion of Beirut in 1982. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The strikes on Beirut came without warning, prompting people on the street to flee and motorists to honk their horns in an effort to clear the way, AFP reported. What JD Vance said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The strikes on Beirut came without warning, prompting people on the street to flee and motorists to honk their horns in an effort to clear the way, AFP reported. What JD Vance said {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vance reportedly said there was a "legitimate misunderstanding" between the US and Iran over the ceasefire in Lebanon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vance reportedly said there was a "legitimate misunderstanding" between the US and Iran over the ceasefire in Lebanon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I think the Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon and it just didn't. We never made that promise. We never indicated that would be the case. What we said is that the ceasefire will be focused on Iran and America's allies both Israel and the Gulf Arab states," Vance was quoted as saying by Axios. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think the Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon and it just didn't. We never made that promise. We never indicated that would be the case. What we said is that the ceasefire will be focused on Iran and America's allies both Israel and the Gulf Arab states," Vance was quoted as saying by Axios. {{/usCountry}}

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“That said, the Israelis have actually offered to check themselves a little bit in Lebanon because they want to make sure that our negotiation is successful. That's not because that is part of the ceasefire. I think that's the Israelis trying to set us up for success,” he added.

As Israel's Lebanon attack casts uncertainty over the ceasefire agreement, Vance said it would be ‘dumb’ if Iran withdraws from the negotiations over Lebanon. "But that's their choice," Vance said.

Vance also dismissed the claims that Lebanon was a part of the truce ceasefire talks between the US and Iran. Underlining that the truce was focused on Iran and the US allies in the Middle East, Vance said that the US never made any promises of Beirut being part of the peace talks.

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“We never made that promise. We never indicated that was going to be the case. What we said is that the ceasefire would be focused on Iran and the ceasefire would be focused on America's allies, both Israel and the Gulf Arab states,” ANI quoted Vance as saying.

A day of mourning in Lebanon

Lebanon on Thursday declared a national day of mourning after Israeli strikes pummelled the country, killing at least 254 people and leaving nearly 900 wounded on Wednesday. The deadly strikes shook the fragile truce less than 48 hours after it came into force.

While Washington and Tehran claimed victory after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire and negotiations aimed at ending the Middle East war, the deal's fractures emerged quickly on Wednesday as Israel carried out its heaviest strikes on neighboring Lebanon -- including in densely packed central Beirut -- since the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah joined the war in early March.

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