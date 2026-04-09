Trump warns of escalation if Iran deal fails, says US forces to remain deployed: 'Shootin' starts...'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Iran of escalation, saying that "bigger, better and stronger" shooting will begin if the two sides fail to reach a "real agreement". Donald Trump warns Iran of escalation if real agreement is not reached. (AFP)

Trump also stated that US forces will remain deployed in and around Iran until the time of finalisation of a real agreement.

His remarks come just a day after Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire of what was an aggressively escalating conflict in the Middle East. Follow US-Iran war ceasefire live updates

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with."

"If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before," he added.

Trump also stated that Iran would have no nuclear weapons, and affirmed that the Strait of Hormuz, the world's biggest oil chokepoint, would be open and safe.

"It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE. In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!" the US President posted.