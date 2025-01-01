Menu Explore
Israel imposes economic sanctions on organisation raising money for Hezbollah

ANI |
Jan 01, 2025 06:31 AM IST

Israel's Minister of Defense announced the imposition of economic sanctions against an operation to raise funds for Hezbollah terrorists who were wounded in September's "Operation Grim Beepers," in which dozens of Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon were killed when their pagers exploded. The pagers had been booby-trapped by Israeli agents.

Israel's Minister of Defense announced the imposition of economic sanctions against an operation to raise funds for Hezbollah(AFP)
Also Read: ‘Ready for ceasefire, but Israel must respect proposal’, says Hamas

The campaign, which was run on various crowdfunding platforms, allowed donations via credit cards, bank transfers, and PayPal, and has raised tens of thousands of dollars so far. This funding was used to strengthen the organization's activists and restore its operational capabilities.

Also Read: Israel to close embassy in Ireland due to Dublin's ‘extreme anti-Israel policy’

"The imposition of sanctions constitutes another significant step in the economic struggle against Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations, with the aim of discouraging the public from participating in financing their activities," said Israel's Money Laundering and Terror Financing Prohibition Authority. "Such actions harm the organization's funding routes, which have expanded significantly in recent years through social networks and crowdfunding platforms."

