Israel-Iran News Live: Israeli army chief vows ‘response' to Iran's attack

This handout picture released by the Israeli Army shows the head of the military, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi (C), attending a situational assessment with members of the General Staff Forum at the Kirya military base, which houses the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv

Israel-Iran News Live: Welcome to our live coverage of the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, which threaten to plunge the region into a deeper crisis. The situation worsened between the two regional foes after Iran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel on Saturday. Following the attack, Israel has ‘vowed’ to respond to Iran “at the right time”. ...Read More

Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while speaking to U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, also asserted that Israel would do “whatever is required” to defend itself.

While the Israeli leaders have vowed retaliation, the government is under heavy international pressure to not escalate the conflict further. Several countries including India, and the UK, have urged Israel to show restraint. While the US leaders have also said that they do not seek any escalation, they have also asserted that the country would continue to support Israel's security. US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Monday pledged to step up the diplomatic efforts against Iran.

Meanwhile, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said he was concerned about Israel possibly targeting Iranian nuclear facilities. He added that they will resume the inspections of Iranian facilities on Tuesday - two days after Iran closed it over “security considerations.”