Israel-Iran News Live: Israeli army chief vows ‘response' to Iran's attack

Israel-Iran News Live: Welcome to our live coverage of the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, which threaten to plunge the region into a deeper crisis. The situation worsened between the two regional foes after Iran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel on Saturday. Following the attack, Israel has ‘vowed’ to respond to Iran “at the right time”. ...Read More
Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while speaking to U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, also asserted that Israel would do “whatever is required” to defend itself.
While the Israeli leaders have vowed retaliation, the government is under heavy international pressure to not escalate the conflict further. Several countries including India, and the UK, have urged Israel to show restraint. While the US leaders have also said that they do not seek any escalation, they have also asserted that the country would continue to support Israel's security. US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Monday pledged to step up the diplomatic efforts against Iran.
Meanwhile, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said he was concerned about Israel possibly targeting Iranian nuclear facilities. He added that they will resume the inspections of Iranian facilities on Tuesday - two days after Iran closed it over “security considerations.”
Israel-Iran News Live: China's top diplomat holds call with Iranian counterpart
China's foreign minister Wang Yi held discussions over phone with his Iranian counterpart, Beijing state media said on Tuesday, reported Reuters. According to reports, Iran's Hossein Amir-Abdollahian briefed Wang Yi on the April 1 attack on a consular annex of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus, saying that the United Nations Security Council “did not make a necessary response to this attack”. “Iran has the right to self-defence in response to the violation of its sovereignty”, he added, according to a readout.
According to the Chinese state media, Iran told China that it was "willing to exercise restraint" after its first-ever attack on Israel's territory.
Israel-Iran News Live: Israeli army chief vows ‘response' to Iran's attack
Israel’s military chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi vowed to respond to Iran’s weekend attack, but he did not elaborate on when and how as world leaders urged against retaliation. According to the Israeli army, they will respond “at the time that they choose".