Israel keeps Rafah border shut: Why is the crossing crucial for Gazans?

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed indefinitely, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday, linking its reopening to Hamas handing over the bodies of deceased hostages. A Palestinian woman carries humanitarian aid, she gathered after an aid drop, as she walk in the Mawasi area of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on August 18, 2025. (AFP)

The move deepens mistrust between Israel and Hamas, even as both sides accuse each other of violating the fragile US-brokered ceasefire.

Earlier on Saturday, the Palestinian embassy in Egypt had announced that Rafah would reopen on Monday for entry into Gaza. However, Netanyahu’s statement soon after nullified that plan.

Why is Rafah border crucial for Gazans?

The opening of the Rafah border crossing remains vital as this is Gaza’s only passage to the outside world that was not directly controlled by Israel before the war. The corridor serves as the primary route for civilians, medical evacuations, and humanitarian aid.

After the ceasefire, Several trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered into the Gaza strip using the same route.

It connects southern Gaza with Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and has long been a vital corridor for over two million Gazans facing movement restrictions and blockade.

Dispute over hostages

Hamas accused Israel of violating the ceasefire by keeping Rafah closed, saying the move “constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and a repudiation of the commitments he made to the mediators and guarantor parties,” reported news agency Reuters.

The militant group said the continued closure was blocking the entry of equipment needed to locate and recover the remains of Israeli hostages trapped under the rubble, which in turn delayed the process of handing over the bodies.

Meanwhile, Israel said it received two more bodies on Saturday, bringing the total to 12 out of 28 as agreed under the ceasefire and hostage deal. Under the agreement, Hamas had released 20 living Israeli hostages in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian detainees and convicted prisoners.

Humanitarian toll of Rafah closure

The closure of Rafah has worsened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where famine and mass displacement persist. Aid deliveries, though increased since the ceasefire, remain far below the required levels.

According to the UN World Food Programme cited in a Reuters report, around 560 metric tons of food have been entering Gaza daily – a fraction of what is needed to alleviate widespread hunger.

Rafah has remained largely closed since May 2024, reopening only intermittently for aid and medical evacuations. The crossing is also central to Trump’s 20-point plan aimed at ending the war, which includes disarmament of Hamas, establishment of an international stabilization force, and steps toward a Palestinian state.

However, with disputes over the return of bodies and the flow of humanitarian supplies unresolved, formidable obstacles to lasting peace remain.

US warning

According to the news agency, the US State Department said late Saturday it had received “credible reports indicating an imminent ceasefire violation by Hamas against the people of Gaza.” It added, “Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire.”

US President Donald Trump, who brokered the ceasefire deal, earlier warned he would consider allowing Israel to resume fighting in Gaza if Hamas failed to meet its obligations.