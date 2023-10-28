Israel kills 'paraglider commander'; Hamas issues 'full force' warning: Top updates

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) on Saturday announced it had killed the Hamas commander who led the group of terrorists that infiltrated Israel on paragliders, on October 7. The terrorist, identified as Asem Abu Rakaba, was also responsible for the drone attacks on the military's posts, the IDF added. Flares fired by the Israeli army light up the sky east of Khan Yunis on the southern Gaza Strip on October 27, 2023. (AFP)

"Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck Asem Abu Rakaba, the Head of Hamas' Aerial Array. Abu Rakaba was responsible for Hamas' UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection and defense," it said on X.

"He took part in planning the October 7 massacre and commanded the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF posts," it added.

IDF has killed several of Hamas's top commanders since October 7, when the terrorist group infiltrated the country and killed 1400 people, including women and children. The group also holds over 200 people hostage, including foreigners.

On October 14, the IDF reportedly killed the previous head of the group's aerial forces, Murad Abu Murad.

On Friday night and Saturday morning, Israel's air force attacked 150 underground targets of Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip.

"During the attack, terrorists of the terrorist organisation Hamas were eliminated and combat tunnels, underground combat spaces and other underground terrorist infrastructures were destroyed," it wrote on X. It added that several Hamas operatives died in the attacks.

On Friday night, the Houthis, an Iranian proxy terrorist organisation based in Yemen, launched a missile towards Israel but it struck Taba in Egypt.

Hamas, meanwhile, on Saturday, Hamas said its terrorists in Gaza were preparing to confront Israeli forces with "full force". As Israel intensified its attack in Gaza, Hamas said its fighters were clashing with the troops in border areas.

Israel's bombardments have resulted in the severance of internet and phone services.

Israel's military said on Friday evening that its ground forces were "expanding their operations tonight".

Hamas said Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his "defeated army" would not be able to achieve military victory.

Since October 7, Israel's bombardments have killed over 7000 Palestinians.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the UN General Assembly backed a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce. 121 members voted in favour, 44 abstained and 14 voted no.

