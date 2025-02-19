Menu Explore
Israel officially withdraws troops from most areas of Southern Lebanon

ANI |
Feb 19, 2025 02:40 PM IST

IDF said that they have officially withdrawn from most areas in Southern Lebanon after 90 days of entering a temporary ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that they have officially withdrawn from most areas in Southern Lebanon after 90 days of entering a temporary ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.

Cars queue as they seek to enter the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila.(REUTERS)
Cars queue as they seek to enter the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila.(REUTERS)

The details were shared by IDF officer Tammy Shur in a video message posted on X.

She said that after 90 days of Israel and Lebanon entering a temporary ceasefire agreement, the Israeli troops have now withdrawn from most areas in southern Lebanon, thereby allowing the "Lebanese army to establish full authority in the region, with the help of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and other interim forces, and without Hezbollah's terrorism".

In her message, she said, "Let's remember, this ceasefire came after around 15 months of conflict, in which Hezbollah has sent over 16,000 projectiles toward Israel since October 8, 2023."

Shur added that in the last 90 days, Israel has worked with the Lebanese army and international partners to ensure that Hezbollah is not able to re-establish its terrorist strongholds and embed itself back into southern Lebanese communities.

This new situation, she said, brings security to Israel's northern border and allows for over 60,000 displaced Israelis to safely return to their homes.

"Remember, the IDF has operated and will continue to operate to ensure that Hezbollah and all other terrorist organizations do not threaten the safety or security of our civilians", she said in her concluding statement.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1891889228755185824

Al Jazeera reported that Israeli army said it will leave soldiers in five locations in southern Lebanon.

Israeli military spokesperson Nadav Shoshani said on Monday that the five locations in Lebanon provide vantage points or are located across from communities in northern Israel, AL Jazeera noted.

As per Al Jazeera, Israel was initially required to withdraw its army from southern Lebanon on January 26 as part of a ceasefire agreement with the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which came into effect on November 27. (ANI)

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
