Israeli airstrike kills senior Hamas leader Jehad Mheisen

HT News Desk
Oct 19, 2023 04:14 PM IST

Mheisen was killed along with several other family members at his house, Reuters reported quoting a Hamas-affiliated news agency.

An Israeli airstrike on Thursday killed Jehad Mheisen, the head of Hamas-led national security forces in Palestine.

A Palestine-affiliated news organisation Jerusalem News Network reported that the attack was levelled in Gaza's Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood. (AP)

A Palestine-affiliated news organisation Jerusalem News Network reported that the attack was levelled in Gaza's Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood.

The organisation said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “Major General Jehad Mheisen, Commander of the Palestinian National Security Forces in the Gaza Strip, and his family were killed by the bombing of his house inside the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.”

HT News Desk

