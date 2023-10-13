Israel raids into Gaza as civilians flee ahead of ground invasion | 10 points

Israel's ground forces have made localised raids into Gaza in the past 24 hours, Israel's military confirmed on Friday, the 7th day of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The raids were also aimed at locating missing persons. The military confirmed that there are at least 120 captives in Gaza. The conflict began on Saturday after Hamas launched an unexpected attack on Israel in retaliation for which Israel announced war against Hamas. So far, there has been no ground invasion as attacking densely populated Gaza inhabited by both Israelis and Palestinians would lead to a humanitarian catastrophe. Israel on Friday asked civilians to empty the northern region and move to the south indicating that the next step unmistakably is a ground invasion.

Israel-Hamas conflict on 7th day: Here are 10 latest developments

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, in Tel Aviv on Friday.

1. Gazans started to evacuate the northern part of the city though Hamas called on people to stay in their homes, saying that the evacuation order was 'psychological warfare' to break the solidarity.

2. White House spokesperson John Kirby said it is a tall order that one million people would have to move to the South. "We understand what they're trying to do this -- to try to isolate the civilian population from Hamas, which is their real target," Kirby said.

3. Gaza is without water and electricity and Israel said it would not allow any supplies until Hamas frees the hostages.

4. Videos of Friday showed families in cars, trucks and donkey carts packed with blankets and possessions leaving Gaza city.

5. Israel said Hamas is hiding behind the people in Gaza and that's why Israel wants them to move as Israel's military will protect the people of Israel.

6. For many Gazans, there is no place to go, while the Gaza government said it is not possible to empty the hospitals spilling with patients.

7. Egypt has been alarmed as many Palestinians may enter into its Sinai Peninsula. It is trying to negotiate entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Egypt's Rafah crossing, the only entry not controlled by Israel, has been closed because of airstrikes.

8. Former US president George W Bush supported Biden's support to Israel and said one side is guilty and it's not Israel. “You’re dealing with cold-blooded killers. You can make all kinds of excuses why they are, but they are. Negotiating with killers is not an option," Bush said.

9. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday said Hamas fighters took "evil to another level" from Islamic State jihadists,

10. It came to the surface that Hamas held rehearsal and posted the video of mock attacks on social media.

