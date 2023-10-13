News / World News / Israel Hamas War News LIVE: Israel likely to launch ground invasion in Gaza
Israel Hamas War News LIVE: Israel likely to launch ground invasion in Gaza

Oct 13, 2023 07:30 AM IST
Israel Hamas War News LIVE: Over 2,800 people have died on both sides since the October 7 war began.

Israel Hamas War News LIVE: The Israeli military bombarded the Gaza Strip with more airstrikes as it continued blocking electricity, fuel, water and food on Thursday ahead of a possible ground operation if the government allows, in the strip which hosts around 2.2 million Palestinians. Over 2,800 people have died on both sides since the October 7 war began.

Palestinians inspect the rubble of buildings hit by Israeli airstrikes. (AP)
Palestinians inspect the rubble of buildings hit by Israeli airstrikes. (AP)

Israel's energy minister Israel Katz said on Thursday the country will not allow basic resources — including electricity, water and fuel — or humanitarian aid inside the Gaza Strip until Hamas released around 150 Israeli hostages. Katz said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home.”

Several international aid groups said on Thursday that the humanitarian crisis was worsening as Israel continued blocking the entry of supplies through Egypt.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Tel Aviv on Thursday and assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of continued support from the US. Blinken said, “You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourselves, but as long as America exists you will never have to. ... We will always be there by your side.”

  • Oct 13, 2023 07:30 AM IST

    United States stands with Israel: Joe Biden

    Joe Biden took to X and said, “The United States stands with Israel in the aftermath of the acts of sheer evil perpetrated by Hamas.”

  • Oct 13, 2023 07:24 AM IST

    EU investigates Musk’s X over violent content, disinformation about Hamas attack

    Elon Musk’s X faces further intense scrutiny in the European Union after regulators demanded answers over concerns about “illegal” and even “terrorist” content on the social media platform.

    The European Commission late Thursday said it sent X a formal request for information under its strict new digital content management rules following indications about the potential terrorist and violent content.

    Read Here.

  • Oct 13, 2023 07:23 AM IST

    North Korea denies its weapons used by Hamas against Israel

    North Korea denied on Friday its weapons were used by Hamas in the attack against Israel, saying the claim made in some media reports was a bid by Washington to divert the blame for the conflict from itself to a third country.

    Radio Free Asia reported this week citing military experts that Hamas militants may be using North Korean weapons and said footage of Palestinian fighters showed what appeared to be a rocket launcher suspected to be from the North.

    US government-owned Voice of America also cited an intelligence expert as saying some of the weapons used by Hamas likely originated from North Korea.

    Reuters

  • Oct 13, 2023 07:07 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: United Nations issues an appeal for $294 million

    The United Nations issued an appeal for $294 million to address “the most urgent needs” in Gaza and West Bank.

    UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the funds would help more than 1.2 million people adding that aid groups did not have “the resources required to adequately respond to the full range of needs of vulnerable Palestinians.”

  • Oct 13, 2023 06:41 AM IST

    ICYMI: Israel 'emergency government' sworn in

    Israeli lawmakers on Thursday endorsed an expanded "emergency government", parliament said, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a war-time partnership with a rival.

    Benny Gantz and four members of his party were sworn in as ministers without portfolio, in parliament shortly after the 66-4 vote.

    Netanyahu, dressed in black, told parliament ahead of the vote that "the unity we are establishing sends a message of great force", vowing to "destroy Hamas".

    Opposition leader Yair Lapid, a former Gantz ally, said earlier on Thursday he would not join the government.

    AFP

  • Oct 13, 2023 06:37 AM IST

    More than 423,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN

    More than 423,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said, following heavy Israeli bombardments in retaliation for Hamas's attacks.

    As of late Thursday, the number of displaced in Gaza rose by 84,444 people to reach 423,378, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement sent on Friday. The announcement came as Israel pounded the Gaza Strip in response to Saturday's surprise attack, the deadliest since the country's creation in 1948.

    Hamas gunmen swept into small towns, kibbutzim and a music festival in the desert, indiscriminately killing more than 1,200 people and taking about 150 hostages into Gaza.

    AFP

  • Oct 13, 2023 06:34 AM IST

    First flight carrying 212 Indian nationals from Israel lands in Delhi

    First flight carrying 212 Indian nationals from Israel, lands at Delhi airport; received by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

