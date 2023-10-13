Israel Hamas War News LIVE: Israel likely to launch ground invasion in Gaza

Israel Hamas War News LIVE: The Israeli military bombarded the Gaza Strip with more airstrikes as it continued blocking electricity, fuel, water and food on Thursday ahead of a possible ground operation if the government allows, in the strip which hosts around 2.2 million Palestinians. Over 2,800 people have died on both sides since the October 7 war began. Palestinians inspect the rubble of buildings hit by Israeli airstrikes. (AP)

Israel's energy minister Israel Katz said on Thursday the country will not allow basic resources — including electricity, water and fuel — or humanitarian aid inside the Gaza Strip until Hamas released around 150 Israeli hostages. Katz said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home.”

Several international aid groups said on Thursday that the humanitarian crisis was worsening as Israel continued blocking the entry of supplies through Egypt.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Tel Aviv on Thursday and assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of continued support from the US. Blinken said, “You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourselves, but as long as America exists you will never have to. ... We will always be there by your side.”