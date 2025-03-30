Israel sends counter-proposal on Gaza truce as Rafah ground operations continue

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it conveyed a counteroffer to mediators, in coordination with the US, following reports that Hamas had agreed to an Egyptian proposal on a potential new truce in Gaza. Israel has offered a counter proposal in the Gaza ceasefire deal (AP)

Hamas agreed to release five living hostages in exchange for a 50-day ceasefire beginning over Eid al-Fitr this weekend, according to Israeli officials who weren’t identified, cited by the Israeli Walla news site. There were no details on Israel’s counterproposal.

Hamas leader Khalil Haya confirmed the new offer, according to a post on Telegram. “We received a new offer from the mediators two days ago and we agreed to it and we hope that the occupation will not disrupt it.”

Separately, the Israel Defense Forces said it had begun conducting ground operations in the al Janina area of Rafah “in order to expand the security zone in southern Gaza.”

“As part of the activity, the troops dismantled Hamas terrorist infrastructure,” the IDF said in a WhatsApp message, adding that it continued aerial strikes throughout the Gaza Strip.

Israel resumed airstrikes on Gaza on March 18 following a two-month truce. Israel says the war won’t end until Hamas is no longer in power and it releases the remaining 59 hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel from Gaza. The two sides have continued indirect talks over a new ceasefire, but the negotiations have largely stalled.

Since the ceasefire collapsed, Israeli attacks have killed more than 830 Palestinians. That raised the death toll in Gaza since the conflict started to more than 50,000, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties.

Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, has ruled Gaza since 2007.