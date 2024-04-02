Israel's strike on Iran embassy in Syria kills 2 generals, Tehran vows ‘harsh’ response: 10 points

In a significant escalation, an alleged Israeli airstrike demolished Iran's consulate building in Syria on Monday, killing two Iranian generals and five other officers. Israel has made no remark on the attack so far. However, its military spokesperson blamed Iran for a drone strike on Monday in southern Israel.

In this photo released by the official Syrian state news agency SANA, emergency service workers clear the rubble at a destroyed building struck by Israeli jets in Damascus, Syria. (SANA via AP)