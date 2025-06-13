Israel struck Iran's nuclear targets, military sites: Army source

An Israeli military source told journalists on Friday that Israel struck Iranian nuclear targets and other military sites across Iran. The strikes we are conducting are been targeted to military targets and targets related to the nuclear programme in different areas of Iran, said an Israeli military official.(REUTERS)

"The strikes we are conducting are dozens of strikes targeting military targets and targets related to the nuclear programme in different areas of Iran," the Israeli military official said, adding that the Israeli army believed that Iran had the ability to strike Israel "any minute".

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's attack on Iran would "continue for as many days as it takes" after Israel announced it had carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites.

"This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat," Netanyahu said in a video statement, naming the operation "Rising Lion".

"We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme. We targeted Iran's main enrichment facility at Natanz. We also struck at the heart of Iran's ballistic missile programme," he said, adding that Israel had also hit Iranian nuclear scientists "working on the Iranian bomb".