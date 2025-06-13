Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Israel struck Iran's nuclear targets, military sites: Army source

AFP |
Jun 13, 2025 07:27 AM IST

Israel's military confirmed strikes, saying multiple targets were hit. Officials expressed concerns over Iran's capability to launch counter attacks any moment.

An Israeli military source told journalists on Friday that Israel struck Iranian nuclear targets and other military sites across Iran.

The strikes we are conducting are been targeted to military targets and targets related to the nuclear programme in different areas of Iran, said an Israeli military official.(REUTERS)
The strikes we are conducting are been targeted to military targets and targets related to the nuclear programme in different areas of Iran, said an Israeli military official.(REUTERS)

"The strikes we are conducting are dozens of strikes targeting military targets and targets related to the nuclear programme in different areas of Iran," the Israeli military official said, adding that the Israeli army believed that Iran had the ability to strike Israel "any minute".

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's attack on Iran would "continue for as many days as it takes" after Israel announced it had carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites.

"This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat," Netanyahu said in a video statement, naming the operation "Rising Lion".

"We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme. We targeted Iran's main enrichment facility at Natanz. We also struck at the heart of Iran's ballistic missile programme," he said, adding that Israel had also hit Iranian nuclear scientists "working on the Iranian bomb".

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Elon Muskon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Elon Muskon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Israel struck Iran's nuclear targets, military sites: Army source
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On