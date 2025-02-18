Menu Explore
Israel to negotiate Gaza ceasefire phase 2, demands total demilitarisation

Reuters |
Feb 18, 2025 04:32 PM IST

Israel is set to negotiate the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, focusing on the exchange of hostages for Palestinian detainees

Israel will begin negotiations on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, including an exchange of the remaining Israeli hostages with Palestinian detainees, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday, adding that Israel demanded a complete demilitarisation of the enclave.

Israel will start negotiating the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which includes exchanging Palestinian captives for the remaining Israeli hostages.(AFP/ Ohad Zwigenberg )
Israel will start negotiating the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which includes exchanging Palestinian captives for the remaining Israeli hostages.(AFP/ Ohad Zwigenberg )

Negotiations for the second phase of the deal were supposed to be under way before the first phase ends on March 2, but Qatar said the talks have not officially started yet.

A "Hezbollah model" in Gaza would not be acceptable to Israel "and therefore we need a total demilitarisation of Gaza and no presence of the Palestinian Authority", Saar said in a press conference.

He added that Israel was aware of an alternative plan by Arab states for Gaza, made to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to redevelop the strip under U.S. control, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said is worthy of exploration.

Israel would not support a plan that would see civilian control of Gaza transferred from Hamas to the Palestinian authority, Saar added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
