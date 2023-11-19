close_game
Israel, US reach tentative deal with Hamas to free hostages: Report

Israel, US reach tentative deal with Hamas to free hostages: Report

Reuters |
Nov 19, 2023 07:48 AM IST

Israel, the United States and Hamas are close to an agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza.

Israel, the United States and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the deal.

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right,
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right,

As part of the detailed, six-page agreement, all parties would freeze combat operations for at least five days while "an initial 50 or more hostages are released in smaller groups every 24 hours", the Post reported. Hamas took about 240 hostages during its Oct. 7 rampage inside Israel that killed 1,200 people.

The newspaper said overhead surveillance would monitor ground movement to help police the pause, which also is intended to allow in a significant amount of humanitarian aid.

There was no immediate comment from the White House or the Israeli prime minister's office on the Post report.

The hostage release could begin within the next several days, according to people familiar with its the agreement.

