'Israel won't last 2 hours': Trump calls Netanyahu 'a very difficult guy' amid Iran, Lebanon crisis

As the US and Iran prepare to sign a deal to end the nearly three-month conflict in West Asia, United States President Donald Trump hit out at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, calling the Israeli leader a “difficult guy” to deal with.

Speaking to the New York Times, Donald Trump stated that a deal has been achieved with Iran, despite Israel's objections, adding that the US ally should be thankful for its support. (AFP)

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Almost three months ago, the US and Israel launched a series of strikes against Iran, setting off a war in the West Asia region, which also triggered a global energy crisis and a spill over in Lebanon.

From March 2 onwards, the US-Iran conflict spilt over to Lebanon, where an Iranian-backed militant group, Hezbollah, joined the fight to avenge the death of slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Over the next few months, Israel and Hezbollah engaged in a renewed conflict, with Netanyahu ordering a military expansion into southern Lebanon, effectively displacing around one million people.

Despite occasional objections from Trump, Israel continued its bombardment of Lebanon, derailing the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran.

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{{^usCountry}} The ongoing fighting in Lebanon led to more strikes across US bases in the Gulf region as Iran called for the inclusion of Beirut in the truce framework. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ongoing fighting in Lebanon led to more strikes across US bases in the Gulf region as Iran called for the inclusion of Beirut in the truce framework. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, as both Washington and Tehran announce a deal to end ongoing hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, uncertainty over Lebanon persists, with Pakistan saying that Lebanon will be included in the deal but Israel maintaining its “right to act independently." ‘Israel won’t last 2 hours' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, as both Washington and Tehran announce a deal to end ongoing hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, uncertainty over Lebanon persists, with Pakistan saying that Lebanon will be included in the deal but Israel maintaining its “right to act independently." ‘Israel won’t last 2 hours' {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to the New York Times, Donald Trump stated that a deal has been achieved with Iran, despite Israel's objections, adding that the US ally should be thankful for its support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to the New York Times, Donald Trump stated that a deal has been achieved with Iran, despite Israel's objections, adding that the US ally should be thankful for its support. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As the US and Iran prepare to sign a deal to end the nearly three-month conflict in West Asia, United States President Donald Trump hit out at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, calling the Israeli leader a “difficult guy” to deal with. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the US and Iran prepare to sign a deal to end the nearly three-month conflict in West Asia, United States President Donald Trump hit out at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, calling the Israeli leader a “difficult guy” to deal with. {{/usCountry}}

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In a 28-minute phone call, the US president stated that the Israeli prime minister was a "difficult guy" to deal with, referring to Israel's attacks on Lebanon, which added to the tensions in the region.

"He [Netanyahu] should be very thankful to us for doing this. Because if Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel wouldn’t be around for two hours," Trump told NYT.

Ahead of this remark, Trump slammed Netanyahu for having "no f***ing judgement" as Israel continued to attack Beirut, which he claimed happened Hours before the US was due to announce the deal with Iran on Sunday.

"Why did Bibi have to do a f*cking attack? I was so p*ssed off. I let him know. He has no f*cking judgement. I let him know that," Trump told Axios

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"It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now. Now it is scheduled for a few hours from now," Trump added further.

This is not the first time the US president has expressed his frustration towards the Israeli leader. Earlier this month, Axios reported on a heated telephonic call between the two leaders, where Trump told Netanyahu he was “f***ing crazy.”

The US president later admitted to the heated exchange with ‘Bibi’.

"I wouldn't say angry. I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with ​Lebanon, you know," Trump told NY Post's Pod Force One.

US-Iran deal to be signed Friday

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The US and Iran have agreed to a framework to end the 107-day war in West Asia. As per Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the deal will be signed on Friday in Switzerland.

The proposed deal includes ending military operations in the region, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US naval blockade.

"With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!," wrote Trump on Truth Social.

The deal would then pave the way for 60 days of more negotiations, focusing on Iran's nuclear programme, which has been a point of contention for the US and Israel.

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