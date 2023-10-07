Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE Updates: Palestine's Islamic Jihad joins Hamas in surprise attack

Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE updates: The Israeli military waged airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, after the Hamas militant group announced a new operation against Israel – what appeared to be an unprecedented infiltration into southern towns. The incident set off air raid sirens across the country, with Israel ordering residents to remain indoors as reports of various but unconfirmed injuries emerged.

A building is ablaze following rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 7, 2023.(REUTERS)

The infiltration took place as militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel. Earlier, the leader of Hamas' military wing said that over 5,000 rockets were fired into Israel, declaring it had started “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” against Israeli occupation.

The launches came after weeks of heightened tensions along Israel's volatile border with Gaza, and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel, seized control of the territory in 2007. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since then.