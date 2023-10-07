Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE Updates: Palestine's Islamic Jihad joins Hamas in surprise attack
The infiltration took place as militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel. Earlier, the leader of Hamas' military wing said that over 5,000 rockets were fired into Israel, declaring it had started “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” against Israeli occupation.
The launches came after weeks of heightened tensions along Israel's volatile border with Gaza, and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel, seized control of the territory in 2007. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since then.
- Sat, 07 Oct 2023 12:19 PM
Israel-Gaza conflict: What we know so far
The Islamist movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday that combined gunmen crossing the border with a heavy barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip.
Here's what we know so far:
- Hamas' military said it launched over 5,000 rockets into Israel, declaring it had started “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” against Israeli occupation.
- Multiple casualties are feared in the wake of the attack while Israel ordered its residents to remain orders.
- Palestinian media also reported that a number of Israelis had been taken captive by fighters.
- Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called an emergency meeting of security officials.
- The Israeli military said its forces were operating inside Gaza but gave no details.
- Sat, 07 Oct 2023 12:13 PM
Israel-Gaza conflict: Israel town mayor says at least four dead due rocket strikes
Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE updates:Abd al-Aziz Nassara, the mayor of Kuseife, reported to the Kan public broadcaster that the town has suffered a tragic toll, with at least four fatalities and numerous others injured due to multiple rocket strikes, the Times of Israel reported.
Kuseife, situated approximately 65 kilometers away from the Gaza Strip, is a Bedouin community in southern Israel.
On Saturday, the Islamist group Hamas initiated a major offensive against Israel, marking one of the most significant attacks in years. This surprise assault involved both armed infiltrations across the border and a substantial rocket barrage originating from the Gaza Strip.
- Sat, 07 Oct 2023 12:07 PM
Dozens of Hamas infiltrate southern Israel; Country declares ‘war readiness’
Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE updates: Israel declared a state of alert for war Saturday as dozens of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip struck the country and militants infiltrated southern towns in an unprecedented move. Israel sent warplanes to strike back. Hamas said it had launched a major operation against Israel.
- Sirens and booms were heard across the region on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah and the military told southern residents to stay near bomb shelters.
- Gunfights broke out between Israeli troops and Gaza infiltrators who went in on motorcycles and para-gliders. An Israeli woman in her sixties was killed.
- Videos were circulating on social media from Gaza of militants dragging the bodies of several Israeli soldiers into the streets in celebration.
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an urgent meeting of security officials and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved a wide call-up of reserves.
- Sat, 07 Oct 2023 12:04 PM
Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon says 'Israel will prevail' amid conflict with Hamas
Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon tweets, “Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza during the Jewish holiday. Both by rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists. The situation is not simple but Israel will prevail.”
- Sat, 07 Oct 2023 12:00 PM
At least one dead after Hamas launches surprises attack on Israel
Barrages of rockets were fired from the blockaded Gaza Strip on Saturday, killing at least one person in Israel, an AFP journalist and medics said.
- Rockets streamed across the sky repeatedly after the first launches from multiple locations across Gaza at 06:30 am (0330 GMT), the AFP journalist reported.
- The Israeli army warned of sirens across the country's south and central areas, urging the public to stay near bomb shelters.
- An AFP journalist in Jerusalem saw rockets being intercepted, moments after sirens blared across the city.
- The armed wing of Palestinian group Hamas said it was behind the fire, claiming its militants had launched more than 5,000 rockets.
- Sat, 07 Oct 2023 11:56 AM
Israel-Gaza conflict: Palestinian Islamic Jihad says it has joined Hamas in attack
Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE updates: Hours after massive surprise attack on Israel, Palestinian Islamic Jihad said Saturday its fighters have joined Hamas in the attack.
The Islamist movement Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday in a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing the border with a heavy barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip.
Saturday's incident was the most serious since Israel and Hamas fought a 10-day war in 2021, with Israeli media reporting gunbattles between bands of Palestinian fighters and security forces in towns in southern Israel.
- Sat, 07 Oct 2023 11:52 AM
Israel-Gaza conflict: Smoke rises in southern Israel after Hamas attack | Photo
- Sat, 07 Oct 2023 11:48 AM
Israel-Gaza conflict: A brief history of tensions
Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE updates: Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel, seized control of the territory in 2007. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since then. There have also been numerous rounds of smaller fighting between Israel and Hamas and other smaller militant groups based in Gaza.
- The blockade, which restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza, has devastated the territory's economy.
- Israel says the blockade is needed to keep militant groups from building up their arsenals. The Palestinians say the closure amounts to collective punishment.
- The rocket fire comes during a period of heavy fighting in the West Bank, where nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military raids this year.
- Israel says the raids are aimed at militants, but stone-throwing protesters and people uninvolved in the violence have also been killed. Palestinian attacks on Israeli targets have killed over 30 people.
- The tensions have also spread to Gaza, where Hamas-linked activists held violent demonstrations along the Israeli border in recent weeks. Those demonstrations were halted in late September after international mediation.
- Sat, 07 Oct 2023 11:44 AM
Palestine's Hamas enter Israel, claims to have taken soldiers hostage: Top updates
Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE updates: The Israeli military on Saturday said that Palestinian militants, Hamas, have infiltrated into Israel through the Gaza strip. The Israel Defense Forces said barrages of rockets were also fired from the blockaded Gaza Strip, killing at least one person in Israel. Rockets streamed across the sky repeatedly after the first launches from multiple locations across Gaza.