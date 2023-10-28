News / World News / Israel foreign minister says envoys to Turkey recalled after Erdogan's remarks

Israel foreign minister says envoys to Turkey recalled after Erdogan's remarks

Reuters |
Oct 28, 2023 09:33 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Israel recalled some of its diplomatic envoys to Turkey because of "grave statements" made by Ankara.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Saturday that Israel had recalled some of its diplomatic envoys to Turkey because of "grave statements" made by Ankara.

Israel-Hamas War: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaks to the attendees during a rally.(AP)
"Given the grave statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a reevaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey," Cohen said in a post on the social media site X.

He did not give any further details.

